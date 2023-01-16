Advanced search
    FR0010208488

ENGIE

(ENGI)
  Report
2023-01-16
13.19 EUR   -0.98%
ENGIE : Frank Lacroix appointed ENGIE Group Executive Vice President in charge of Energy Solutions

01/16/2023
ENGIE announces the appointment, as of 1 February 2023, of Frank Lacroix as Group Executive Vice President, in charge of the Energy Solutions Global Business Unit.

He will report to Catherine MacGregor, Chief Executive Officer of ENGIE, and will be a member of the Group's Executive Committee. He will succeed Cécile Prévieu, appointed Executive Vice President, in charge of the Networks Global Business Unit as of the same date. Edouard Sauvage is appointed Executive Vice President - Special Advisor to the CEO.

Frank Lacroix has spent most of his career in the energy sector where he is recognised as an experienced leader in decentralised installations and energy services.

In the course of his 27 years with the Dalkia group, he held various managerial positions going on to become General Manager of Dalkia France in 2008, and then Chairman and CEO of Dalkia group. He oversaw the international development of large-scale decentralised energy infrastructures, energy installations in the buildings sector, as well as Facility Management (FM), and led, in particular, business refocusing around energy efficiency and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

Frank Lacroix joined EDF in 2014, and then SNCF in 2016, where he played a key role in the development of regional and local transport services. Since early 2021 he has been CEO of Elior Services, the Facility Management division of the Elior group.

Frank Lacroix is an engineering graduate from École Centrale de Marseille.


As Catherine MacGregor stated: "Frank Lacroix will bring to ENGIE his recognised experience in energy services and large-scale transformation projects. He will contribute to the acceleration of the development of our activities at the service of our customers' decarbonisation and to the achievement of the Group's ambitious objectives of growth and operational performance in its businesses.

With the appointment of Cécile Prévieu, ENGIE confirms its ambition as a committed energy transition player and its determination to pursue the transformation of its historical networks and gas storage businesses, in the context of a crisis which makes these assets more vital than ever.

I am pleased to be able to rely on the experience and great professionalism of Edouard Sauvage, whose unwavering commitment has been decisive in the face of the unprecedented crisis the energy sector is currently undergoing."


Blockchain certification with WizTrust

  • ENGIE HQ Press contact:

    Phone. France : +33 (0)1 44 22 24 35

    Email: engiepress@engie.com

  • Investors relations contact:

    Phone. : +33 (0)1 44 22 66 29

    Email: ir@engie.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Engie SA published this content on 16 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2023 17:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 66 098 M 71 512 M 71 512 M
Net income 2022 4 852 M 5 250 M 5 250 M
Net Debt 2022 21 398 M 23 151 M 23 151 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,97x
Yield 2022 10,3%
Capitalization 32 276 M 34 919 M 34 919 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 154 364
Free-Float 72,6%
Managers and Directors
Catherine MacGregor Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierre-François Riolacci Group Executive Vice President-Finance
Jean-Pierre Clamadieu Chairman
Shankar Krishnamoorthy EVP-Strategy Innovation & Industrial Development
Claire Waysand Secretary, EVP-Strategy, Research & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENGIE-0.48%34 919
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY2.62%108 351
SEMPRA ENERGY4.07%50 554
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.00%48 501
NATIONAL GRID PLC3.57%46 348
ACWA POWER COMPANY6.58%31 300