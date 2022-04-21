Log in
    ENGI   FR0010208488

ENGIE

(ENGI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/21 11:35:09 am EDT
12.16 EUR   +1.32%
ENGIE : General Shareholders' Meeting of 21 April 2022

04/21/2022 | 02:15pm EDT
  • Approval by shareholders of all resolutions presented by the Board of Directors
  • Re-appointment of Jean-Pierre Clamadieu and Ross McInnes as directors
  • Appointment of Marie-Claire Daveu as an independent director
  • Payment of a 0.85 euro per share dividend on 27 April
  • Say on Climate: support from shareholders for the Group's climate transition strategy
  • Jean-Pierre Clamadieu reappointment as Chairman by the Board of Directors

The ENGIE Group General Shareholders' Meeting was held on 21 April 2022 at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, under the chairmanship of Jean-Pierre Clamadieu. After being held behind closed doors for the past two years due to the health situation caused by the pandemic, the Meeting was held in the presence of shareholders and was broadcast live on the Group's www.engie.com website.

With a quorum of 70.9%, the Shareholders' Meeting approved all resolutions presented by the Board of Directors.

Shareholders re-appointed Jean-Pierre Clamadieu and Ross McInnes as directors and appointed Marie-Claire Daveu as an independent director, for a term of four years.

In addition, the Board of Directors noted the appointment of Magali Viot and Yoan Kosnar as employee-representative directors alongside Christophe Agogué, who had been reelected for a new mandate. The Board of Directors thanked Alain Beullier and Philippe Lepage for their commitment.

With these appointments, the ENGIE Group Board of Directors is now composed of 15 members, 7 of whom are men. The proportion of independent directors is 64% (assessed according to the AFEP-MEDEF code).

Committed to dialogue with its shareholders, the Board decided to consult the Shareholders' Meeting on the main themes of ENGIE's climate transition strategy. Shareholders voted 96.7% in favor of the resolution proposed by the Board, thus supporting the Group's strategy and commitments.

The ENGIE Board of Directors, which met after the Shareholders' Meeting, re-appointed Jean-Pierre Clamadieu in his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

On this occasion, Jean-Pierre Clamadieu said: "I would like to warmly thank our shareholders for trusting me by renewing my term of office as director, and my fellow Board members who have re-appointed me as Chairman. I am also delighted to see that a large majority of ENGIE shareholders support the Group's climate transition strategy. By setting its sights on carbon neutrality by 2045, and by resolutely directing investments towards activities essential to the energy transition, ENGIE confirms its commitment and its determination to fully play its role as leader in the face of energy, climate and social challenges, which are more pressing than ever."

The results of the votes and the replay of the Shareholders' Meeting will be available shortly on the www.engie.com website.

Coming events:

• 27 April 2022: payment of the 2021 dividend

• 17 May 2022: publication of financial information for the 1st Quarter 2022

• 29 July 2022: publication of the financial results for the first half of 2022


