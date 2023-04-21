ENGIE : Just Transition Notebook 2023

Developing and sustainably supporting the communities
01 - 2023 JUST TRANSITION NOTEBOOK
THERE WILL BE NO TRANSITION
WITHOUT A JUST TRANSITION
While today it is understood, accepted and even, in some ways, anticipated, the transition to
a Net Zero Carbon economy implies meeting a number of major challenges for its perfect implementation, including the challenge of ensuring that such transition is just.
A TRANSITION THAT ASKS QUESTIONS
How to move from one world to the other? How to support each person in the ecological and energy transition? How to meet the societal and human challenges of a decarbonized world?
Even if the energy transition brings positive results, it must, however, be implemented with care.
If not, it risks not only exacerbating existing societal challenges, but also weakening the most exposed employees, supply chains, communities and consumers, slowing the zero-carbon transition and exacerbating environmental problems.
ENGIE is convinced that the success of the energy transition is much more than a technological adventure.
This idea is recalled in its purpose: "To act to accelerate the transition to acarbon-neutraleconomy […] and reconcile economic performance with a positive impact on people and the planet." It is also based on the preamble of the Paris Agreement (December 2015) and on the reflections of the International Labour Organization on the just transition, defined as a strategy to mitigate the negative consequences of the transition to sustainable economic models, while maximizing its positive effects.
A JUST AND AMBITIOUS
TRANSITION PLAN
The plan to transition toward Net Zero Carbon by 2045 presented by ENGIE in 2021 is based on a well-below 2°C certified trajectory. In line with the Paris Agreement and the guidance of the International Labour Organization, it was designed in its societal dimension for its customers and for the Group
to lay the foundations for long-term sustainable growth. The Group's objectives for an affordable, reliable and sustainable energy transition resonate with the challenges facing society, climatic challenges, energy market challenges and those of
its stakeholders.
The current energy price volatility and the war in the European continent, underpinned by the climate emergency, proves the relevance of ENGIE's strategy to offer a balanced, resilient and affordable energy mix. This plan aims, in particular, to:
ensure that customers, and in particular low-income customers, have access to affordable and sustainable energy thanks to innovative offers;
commit to territorial projects with the involvement of local communities;
guarantee quality social dialog at all levels, offer social protection to all employees worldwide, guarantee their employability though training and retraining and through providing support during restructuring;
establish stringent standards in terms of labor law, human rights and sustainability throughout the supply chain, promote inclusive procurement and engage with suppliers in their own transition.
To achieve this, ENGIE relies on its approach of transparency and co-construction with civil society. This plan was presented at the end of 2022 to encourage discussions with a Stakeholders' Committee composed of associations, responsible investors, economists, institutions and activists. The Group has given itself one year to develop and present indicators that are in line with its ambitions
to the Committee.
"The strategy implemented aims to mitigate the negative consequences of the transition to sustainable economic models while maximizing its positive effects."
2023 JUST TRANSITION NOTEBOOK - 02
OFFER AFFORDABLE ENERGY
TO AS MANY PEOPLE AS POSSIBLE
For customers, the just transition becomes a reality through the roll-out of affordable energy initiatives to preserve household purchasing power and contribute to maintaining the competitiveness of companies.
GIVE CONSUMERS CONTROL
For ENGIE, it is essential to offer its consumers, located primarily in France and Belgium, clear and transparent information on the energy transition, the energy savings and on the issue of energy efficiency.
The challenge is to ensure that consumers have all the tools they need to control their consumption and the amount of their bill.
With this in mind, the Group launched "Mon programme pour agir" (My Program to Act), a solution
that encourages French customers by rewarding their energy savings actions. The points earned when they complete eco-responsible challenges are then reinvested, if they wish,
in environmental or social initiatives.
At the same time, the Group marketed in France three connected and smart services designed for individuals to help them mitigate the escalation in energy costs and raw materials. These solutions allow them to receive personalized advice, manage a target budget,
and monitor and control their consumption and comfort remotely.
These solutions are:
"Mon Pilotage Elec"(My Elec Management): a connected solution to program and manage electric radiators.
"Ma Conso+" (My Consumption+):
a solution to measure the consumption of electrical devices in real time designed in partnership with Netatmo (a company specializing in connected objects). Since October 2022, it has included an offering dedicated to customers in financial difficulties.
"Mon Pilotage Gaz"(My Gas Management) for gas heating:
a solution providing control so that individuals can find the right balance between budget and comfort, designed in partnership with Netatmo.
ENGIE Belgium also works with its customers to help them reduce their energy consumption. In fact, the Group allows customers who live in the Flanders to monitor the change in their daily consumption using the website and a mobile app.
ENGIE has also strengthened its call centers with an additional
200 employees to ensure better accessibility to the information and handle the soaring number of calls, which has tripled to 120,000 per week.
FIGHT FUEL POVERTY
The Group's social commitment has been the heart of its concerns for many years. Every year since 2010, ENGIE has contributed €6 million to the Fonds de Solidarité Logement (French solidarity housing fund).
In 2022, this donation was doubled for that year. The Group also decided to grant additional assistance of €100 on average per household to its 880,000 financially insecure individual customers, who are beneficiaries
of the energy check granted by the government and hold an energy contract, assistance totaling €90 million.
In addition, ENGIE Belgium offers its customers payment facilities without cost and collaborates with several social assistance centers to manage the debt of customers in serious financial difficulties.
ENGIE doesn't forget its industrial and tertiary customers thanks to a fund of €60 million that will be used to exempt them from the guaranties required to contract their energy supply in 2022.
In this way, the Group strengthens its role of facilitating access to controlled and optimized energy consumption.
PROVIDING SUTAINABLE ENERGY TO UNCONNECTED CUSTOMERS
Because more than a billion people around the world still lack access to electricity, ENGIE has invested in companies providing access to clean, affordable and reliable energy to populations far from any grid.
Thus, in 2011, ENGIE created the "ENGIE Rassembleurs d'Énergies" social impact fund, which invests minority shares in social enterprises that offer innovative and sustainable energy solutions to these populations.
By the end of 2022, RDE had committed more than €38 million to 22 companies. These companies have provided access to clean and affordable energy to
7.8 million beneficiaries worldwide and generated over 32,000 jobs.
880,000
financially fragile individual customers have benefited from additional financial assistance