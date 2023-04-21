ENGIE : Just Transition Notebook 2023

A TRANSITION THAT ASKS QUESTIONS

How to move from one world to the other? How to support each person in the ecological and energy transition? How to meet the societal and human challenges of a decarbonized world?

Even if the energy transition brings positive results, it must, however, be implemented with care.

If not, it risks not only exacerbating existing societal challenges, but also weakening the most exposed employees, supply chains, communities and consumers, slowing the zero-carbon transition and exacerbating environmental problems.

ENGIE is convinced that the success of the energy transition is much more than a technological adventure.

This idea is recalled in its purpose: "To act to accelerate the transition to a carbon-neutraleconomy […] and reconcile economic performance with a positive impact on people and the planet." It is also based on the preamble of the Paris Agreement (December 2015) and on the reflections of the International Labour Organization on the just transition, defined as a strategy to mitigate the negative consequences of the transition to sustainable economic models, while maximizing its positive effects.

A JUST AND AMBITIOUS

TRANSITION PLAN

The plan to transition toward Net Zero Carbon by 2045 presented by ENGIE in 2021 is based on a well-below 2°C certified trajectory. In line with the Paris Agreement and the guidance of the International Labour Organization, it was designed in its societal dimension for its customers and for the Group

to lay the foundations for long-term sustainable growth. The Group's objectives for an affordable, reliable and sustainable energy transition resonate with the challenges facing society, climatic challenges, energy market challenges and those of

its stakeholders.