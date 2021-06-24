ENGIE Kite Tour 2021: off to a good start in Lorient-Gâvres

The first round of the 2021 ENGIE Kite Tour took place in Lorient-Gâvres from 18 to 20 June. More than 80 competitors took part, which is a record for the opening round! Both amateurs and top-ranking kite-surfers were present.

In addition to the 70 amateurs from all over France, we were happy to welcome the French kitesurf team, including the two Team ENGIE kite-surfers, Poéma Newland and Axel Mazella, as well as our ambassador Alex Caizergues.

After more than 8 months without racing, they were all very keen to get back into the water on the occasion of this first event at the spot in Brittany!

On the Friday, the wind was only sufficiently strong for the foil kiters to race, much to the delight of around 30 guests, including the mayor and the local member of parliament, plus Sébastien Ramos, from the Brittany regional division management team. But all the competitors, including the twin-tippers and directional boarders, were able to take part in the events late on Saturday afternoon and on Sunday. A total of eight races were held for the foil kites, and four for the twin-tip and directional kite-surfers.

Here are the results of the first round.

Men's foil kite:

Théo de Ramecourt

Axel Mazella

Nicolas Parlier

Women's foil kite:

Alexia Fancelli

Anaïs-Mai Desjardins

Nina Bivaud

Directional:

Alex Caizergues

Chris Ballois

Frederic Klein

Men's twin-tip:

Dorian Rosette

Samuel Michaille

Simon Leprévost

The next round will take place in La Grande Motte in the south of France from 24 to 26 September. Come and join us!

More information on the ENGIE Kite Tour web site.