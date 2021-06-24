Log in
ENGIE Kite Tour 2021: off to a good start in Lorient-Gâvres

06/24/2021 | 11:19am EDT
The first round of the 2021 ENGIE Kite Tour took place in Lorient-Gâvres from 18 to 20 June. More than 80 competitors took part, which is a record for the opening round! Both amateurs and top-ranking kite-surfers were present.

In addition to the 70 amateurs from all over France, we were happy to welcome the French kitesurf team, including the two Team ENGIE kite-surfers, Poéma Newland and Axel Mazella, as well as our ambassador Alex Caizergues.

After more than 8 months without racing, they were all very keen to get back into the water on the occasion of this first event at the spot in Brittany!

On the Friday, the wind was only sufficiently strong for the foil kiters to race, much to the delight of around 30 guests, including the mayor and the local member of parliament, plus Sébastien Ramos, from the Brittany regional division management team. But all the competitors, including the twin-tippers and directional boarders, were able to take part in the events late on Saturday afternoon and on Sunday. A total of eight races were held for the foil kites, and four for the twin-tip and directional kite-surfers.

Here are the results of the first round.

Men's foil kite:

Théo de Ramecourt
Axel Mazella
Nicolas Parlier

Women's foil kite:

Alexia Fancelli
Anaïs-Mai Desjardins
Nina Bivaud

Directional:

Alex Caizergues
Chris Ballois
Frederic Klein

Men's twin-tip:

Dorian Rosette
Samuel Michaille
Simon Leprévost

The next round will take place in La Grande Motte in the south of France from 24 to 26 September. Come and join us!

More information on the ENGIE Kite Tour web site.

Veuillez accepter les cookies 'marketing' pour voir cette vidéo.
Veuillez accepter les cookies 'marketing' pour voir cette vidéo.

Disclaimer

Engie SA published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 15:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
