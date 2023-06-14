ENGIE : Mediator for ENGIE Group publishes 2022 annual report

The Director of Mediation's role is to help consumers resolve their disputes with professionals and to offer recommendations to improve the operating processes of the different departments of the company in question. Each year, his annual report, which is a regulatory obligation, outlines elements relating to his assignment, information about the requests received, the analysis of cases handled and the detailed recommendations made. In 2022, the total number of actual referrals involving private individuals received by the Mediator, as defined by the French Consumer Code, dropped sharply (30% fewer than in 2021), to 1,772 requests. Correlatively, the number of mediation cases received involving private individuals dropped slightly to 393 eligible requests in 2022 (down 2% on 2021).

In contrast, the number of cases involving business customers increased by 167% (80 compared to 30 in 2021). This is primarily due to the energy crisis and the non-applicability of the price cap to business customers.



The Mediation team nevertheless continued to provide a fast and efficient processing service, with an average consumption mediation case processing rate of 58.7 days in 2022.



Four key points in 2022 :

30% drop in referrals involving private individuals

2% drop in mediation cases involving private individuals

167% increase in mediation cases involving business customers

more secure online referral website

The Mediator for ENGIE Group reaffirmed his objectives.