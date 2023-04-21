Advanced search
    ENGI   FR0010208488

ENGIE

(ENGI)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:37:27 2023-04-21 am EDT
15.47 EUR   +0.34%
Engie : Mise en oeuvre d'un programme de rachat d'actions propres
PU
Engie : Climate report 2023
PU
Engie : Biodiversity notebook 2023
PU
ENGIE : Mise en oeuvre d'un programme de rachat d'actions propres VA

04/21/2023 | 01:30pm EDT
Transactions realized as part of the share purchase program approved by the

General Meeting of April 21st 2022

Cumulated presentation by day and market

Statement of own shares dealings from 17 April to 21 April, 2023

Statement of own shares dealings from 17 April to 21 April, 2023

Aggregated

Daily weighted

Issuer's

Identifying code

average price

Market

Issuer's

Date of

daily volume

identifying

of financial

of the

(MIC

name

transaction

(in number

code

instrument

purchased

code)

of shares)

shares

ENGIE

ENGI

17/04/2023

FR0010208488

200 000

15,24 €

XPAR

ENGIE

ENGI

18/04/2023

FR0010208488

200 000

15,30 €

XPAR

ENGIE

ENGI

19/04/2023

FR0010208488

200 000

15,44 €

XPAR

ENGIE

ENGI

20/04/2023

FR0010208488

200 000

15,44 €

XPAR

ENGIE

ENGI

21/04/2023

FR0010208488

200 000

15,48 €

XPAR

TOTAL

1 000 000

15,38 €

ENGIE

1, place Samuel de Champlain, Faubourg de l'Arche 92930 Paris La Défense Cedex, France

T +33 (1) 44 22 00 00

ENGIE: a public limited company with a capital of 2,435,285,011 euros

RCS Nanterre: 542 107 651

Corporate headquarters: 1, place Samuel de Champlain, 92400 Courbevoie - France

Disclaimer

Engie SA published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 17:29:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
