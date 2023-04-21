ENGIE : Mise en oeuvre d'un programme de rachat d'actions propres VA

Financials EUR USD Sales 2023 81 430 M 89 317 M 89 317 M Net income 2023 3 702 M 4 060 M 4 060 M Net Debt 2023 27 057 M 29 678 M 29 678 M P/E ratio 2023 10,1x Yield 2023 7,08% Capitalization 37 333 M 40 949 M 40 949 M EV / Sales 2023 0,79x EV / Sales 2024 0,83x Nbr of Employees 88 241 Free-Float 72,6% Chart ENGIE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ENGIE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 16 Last Close Price 15,42 € Average target price 17,02 € Spread / Average Target 10,3% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Catherine MacGregor Chief Executive Officer & Director Jean-Pierre Clamadieu Chairman Claire Waysand Secretary & Executive Vice President Marie-José Nadeau Independent Director Fabrice Brégier Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) ENGIE 15.19% 40 949 ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY -7.29% 97 364 NATIONAL GRID PLC 13.34% 51 761 ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE -0.83% 50 733 SEMPRA ENERGY 2.23% 49 381 E.ON SE 28.56% 34 358