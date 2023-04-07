Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. ENGIE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENGI   FR0010208488

ENGIE

(ENGI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:38:04 2023-04-06 am EDT
15.07 EUR   +0.94%
05:35aEngie : Mise en oeuvre d'un programme de rachat d'actions propres VF - ERRATUM
PU
05:35aEngie : Mise en oeuvre d'un programme de rachat d'actions propres VA - ERRATUM
PU
03:25aEngie : Mise en oeuvre d'un programme de rachat d'actions propres
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ENGIE : Mise en oeuvre d'un programme de rachat d'actions propres VA - ERRATUM

04/07/2023 | 05:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Transactions realized as part of the share purchase program approved by the

General Meeting of April 21st 2022

Cumulated presentation by day and market

Statement of own shares dealings from 05 April to 06 April, 2023

Statement of own shares dealings from 5 April to 6 April, 2023

Aggregated

Daily weighted

Issuer's

Identifying code

average price

Market

Issuer's

Date of

daily volume

identifying

of financial

of the

(MIC

name

transaction

(in number

code

instrument

purchased

code)

of shares)

shares

ENGIE

ENGI

05/04/2023

FR0010208488

200 000

14,91 €

XPAR

ENGIE

ENGI

06/04/2023

FR0010208488

200 000

15,14 €

XPAR

TOTAL

400 000

15,03 €

ENGIE

1, place Samuel de Champlain, Faubourg de l'Arche 92930 Paris La Défense Cedex, France

T +33 (1) 44 22 00 00

ENGIE: a public limited company with a capital of 2,435,285,011 euros

RCS Nanterre: 542 107 651

Corporate headquarters: 1, place Samuel de Champlain, 92400 Courbevoie - France

Disclaimer

Engie SA published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 09:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ENGIE
05:35aEngie : Mise en oeuvre d'un programme de rachat d'actions propres VF - ERRATUM
PU
05:35aEngie : Mise en oeuvre d'un programme de rachat d'actions propres VA - ERRATUM
PU
03:25aEngie : Mise en oeuvre d'un programme de rachat d'actions propres
PU
03:25aEngie : Mise en oeuvre d'un programme de rachat d'actions propres
PU
04/06Engie has not yet ordered fuel for extension nuclear plants, and the clock is ticking
AQ
04/06Engie : Iles d'Yeu and Noirmoutier offshore wind farm reaches Final Investment Decision an..
PU
04/06Energy transition in action at German port of Wilhelmshaven
RE
04/05Engie : Mise en œuvre d'un programme de rachat d'actions propres
PU
04/04Engie : Communique AMF CP. CP23892642
PU
04/04Exclusive-German insurers renew cover for blast-damaged Nord Stream gas link
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENGIE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 78 866 M 86 127 M 86 127 M
Net income 2023 3 644 M 3 979 M 3 979 M
Net Debt 2023 27 137 M 29 635 M 29 635 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,91x
Yield 2023 7,37%
Capitalization 36 471 M 39 829 M 39 829 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,81x
EV / Sales 2024 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 88 241
Free-Float 72,6%
Chart ENGIE
Duration : Period :
ENGIE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENGIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 15,07 €
Average target price 16,91 €
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Catherine MacGregor Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierre-François Riolacci Group Executive Vice President-Finance
Jean-Pierre Clamadieu Chairman
Claire Waysand Secretary, EVP-Strategy, Research & Innovation
Biljana Kaitovic EVP-Digital & Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENGIE12.53%39 829
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-4.37%100 415
NATIONAL GRID PLC14.30%52 124
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-0.63%50 617
SEMPRA ENERGY-0.91%48 878
UNIPER SE46.75%34 548
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer