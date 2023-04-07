|
ENGIE : Mise en oeuvre d'un programme de rachat d'actions propres VA - ERRATUM
Transactions realized as part of the share purchase program approved by the
General Meeting of April 21st 2022
Cumulated presentation by day and market
Statement of own shares dealings from 05 April to 06 April, 2023
ENGIE
|
|
ENGI
|
05/04/2023
|
|
|
FR0010208488
|
200 000
|
|
|
14,91 €
|
XPAR
|
|
ENGIE
|
|
ENGI
|
06/04/2023
|
|
|
FR0010208488
|
200 000
|
|
|
15,14 €
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ENGIE
1, place Samuel de Champlain, Faubourg de l'Arche 92930 Paris La Défense Cedex, France
T +33 (1) 44 22 00 00
ENGIE: a public limited company with a capital of 2,435,285,011 euros
RCS Nanterre: 542 107 651
Corporate headquarters: 1, place Samuel de Champlain, 92400 Courbevoie - France
Disclaimer
Engie SA published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 09:34:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|1st jan.
|Capi. (M$)
|ENGIE
|12.53%
|39 829