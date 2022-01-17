Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. ENGIE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENGI   FR0010208488

ENGIE

(ENGI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ENGIE : Ocean Winds, an ENGIE JV, awarded a new seabed rights for offshore wind in Scotland

01/17/2022 | 06:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ENGIE's joint venture Ocean Winds, held 50/50 with EDPR and dedicated to offshore wind, has been awarded the rights to develop new offshore wind generation capacity in the outer Moray Firth in Scotland, as part of the ScotWind tender process run by Crown Estate Scotland (CES).

These rights apply on a 440 km2 site, designated "NE4" by Marine Scotland. This seabed will have a capacity to install around 1 GW. It is to be commissioned by the end of the decade, positioning Ocean Winds as a leader in the Scottish offshore wind market and actively contributing with around 2.9 GW to reach the UK's 40 GW offshore target by 2030. The site output is expected to meet the needs of over 1 million average UK households.

The site has been named "Caledonia Offshore Wind Farm" by Ocean Winds. It lies in the outer Moray Firth, to the East of Scotland's largest wind farm, the Moray East Offshore Wind farm (950 MW), developed by Ocean Winds and its partners, expected to enter commercial operation in early 2022, and Moray West (850 MW), currently under development.

Bids to develop this site were invited by the Scottish Government in summer 2021, as part of a competitive process to make new seabed areas available for electricity generation. It was the first time in a decade that new sites in Scottish waters had been made available for offshore wind in this way.

Commenting, Paulo ALMIRANTE, ENGIE Senior Executive Vice President in charge of Renewables, Energy Management and Nuclear Activities, said:

"We are very proud that our JV Ocean Winds, which is strongly committed to the development of the Scottish offshore wind industry since 2009, was successfully awarded today a new seabed area within the highly competitive ScotWind leasing tender. One specificity of this major project is the consideration being given to using part of the output for green hydrogen production. These two technologies, offshore wind and green hydrogen, are priorities for ENGIE. This is a new major success for Ocean Winds, after having secured a total 1.2 GW of Power Purchase Agreements in December through Mayflower Wind, (MA), USA."


Blockchain certification with WizTrust

  • ENGIE HQ Press contact:

    Phone. France : +33 (0)1 44 22 24 35

    Email: engiepress@engie.com

  • Investors relations contact:

    Phone. : +33 (0)1 44 22 66 29

    Email: ir@engie.com

Disclaimer

Engie SA published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 11:14:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENGIE
06:15aENGIE : Ocean Winds, an ENGIE JV, awarded a new seabed rights for offshore wind in Scotlan..
PU
04:20aIDI, Chevrillon to Acquire Engie Unit Culturespaces
MT
01/14ENGIE Equatorial inaugurates game-changing Lolwe Mini-Grid in Uganda
AQ
01/14ENGIE Equatorial inaugurates game-changing Lolwe Mini-Grid in Uganda Most advanced mini..
AQ
01/10ENGIE : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
01/07Marubeni Corporation - Commercial Operation of the Rantau Dedap Geothermal Independent ..
AQ
01/06UK Opposed To Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline Project, Foreign Minister Says
MT
01/05Stem Inc. Working With Engie North America to Provide Electric Mobility Services in the..
MT
01/04Gas prices surge in Europe over tight Russian supplies
RE
01/04ENGIE AND BASF : an extraordinary green PPA with four key advantages
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENGIE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 61 449 M 70 181 M 70 181 M
Net income 2021 3 063 M 3 498 M 3 498 M
Net Debt 2021 24 456 M 27 931 M 27 931 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 5,95%
Capitalization 33 560 M 38 332 M 38 329 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 171 000
Free-Float 72,4%
Chart ENGIE
Duration : Period :
ENGIE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENGIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 13,89 €
Average target price 16,39 €
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Catherine MacGregor Chief Executive Officer & Director
Judith Hartmann CFO, Executive VP-United Kingdom & Ireland
Jean-Pierre Clamadieu Chairman
Yves Le Gélard Chief Information & Digital Officer
Shankar Krishnamoorthy EVP-Strategy Innovation & Industrial Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENGIE6.70%38 332
NATIONAL GRID PLC2.00%53 467
SEMPRA4.29%44 056
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-6.06%37 958
E.ON SE0.74%36 578
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED-2.22%32 995