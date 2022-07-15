ENGIE : Pre-release

ENGIE will report H1 2022 results before the opening of the Euronext market on 29 July 2022. This pre- release announcement includes selected operational and financial data, published in advance, to assist the analysis of this financial information upon release.

1 As communicated previously, Q1 2022 mild weather in Supply and Others led to a long gas position that was monetized in exceptional market conditions (as reported in Q1 2022), more than offsetting the normative sensitivity at EBITDA / EBIT level.

H1 2021 comparative EBIT was restated following IFRS 5 accounting treatment of EQUANS as "discontinued operations". The following table provides H1 2021 EBIT figures per activity (pro forma, unaudited) after the internal reclassifications made from 1st July 2021 to 30th June 2022 and this IFRS 5 change in presentation.

As announced previously, following the appointment of the new Excom in January 2021 towards Group simplification and organizing ENGIE around four strategic businesses, some internal reclassifications were made between activities that do not have any impact on the total EBIT.

The figures presented here are those customarily used and communicated to the markets by ENGIE. This message includes forward-looking information and statements. Such statements include financial projections and estimates, the assumptions on which they are based, as well as statements about projects, objectives and expectations regarding future operations, profits, or services, or future performance. Although ENGIE management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and ENGIE shareholders should be aware that such forward-looking information and statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties that are generally difficult to predict and beyond the control of ENGIE, and may cause results and developments to differ significantly from those expressed, implied, or predicted in the forward-looking statements or information. Such risks include those explained or identified in the public documents filed by ENGIE with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF), including those listed in the "Risk Factors" section of the ENGIE (ex GDF SUEZ) Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on March 9, 2022 (under number D.22-079). Investors and ENGIE shareholders should note that if some or all of these risks are realised they may have a significant unfavourable impact on ENGIE.

