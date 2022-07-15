Log in
    ENGI   FR0010208488

ENGIE

(ENGI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:20 2022-07-15 am EDT
11.04 EUR   +1.49%
02:54aENGIE : Pre-release
PU
12:39aSunway Construction Unit, ECM Cooling Form JV
MT
07/13GEOTHERMAL ENERGY : power from the depths of the earth
PU
Summary 
Summary

ENGIE : Pre-release

07/15/2022 | 02:54am EDT
July 15, 2022

ENGIE H1 2022 Preview Release

ENGIE will report H1 2022 results before the opening of the Euronext market on 29 July 2022. This pre- release announcement includes selected operational and financial data, published in advance, to assist the analysis of this financial information upon release.

H1 2022 Effect of Temperature - France warmer than in H1 2021

H1 2022 was warmer versus the previous year which resulted in lower volumes for French gas distribution activities (GRDF in Networks) and for French supply activities (B2C reported in Supply and B2B reported in Others).

Actual figures (positive effect figures indicate colder than average or vs. prior year period; negative figures indicate warmer than average or vs. prior year period):

Volume effect

Volume effect

Volume effect

H1 2021

H1 2022

Delta

Networks

+6.4 TWh

-9.8 TWh

-16.2 TWh

Supply

+2.0 TWh

-3.0 TWh

-5.0 TWh

Others

+0.5 TWh

-0.8 TWh

-1.4 TWh

Quarterly

Volume effect

Volume effect

Volume effect

Q1

Q2

H1

Networks 2021

-3.7 TWh

+10.1 TWh

+6.4 TWh

Networks 2022

-9.6 TWh

-0.1 TWh

-9.8 TWh

Networks delta 22-21

-6.0 TWh

-10.2 TWh

-16.2 TWh

Supply 2021

-1.2 TWh

+3.2 TWh

+2.0 TWh

Supply 2022

-2.9 TWh

-0.0 TWh

-3.0 TWh

Supply delta 22-21

-1.8 TWh

-3.2 TWh

-5.0 TWh

Others 2021

-0.3 TWh

+0.9 TWh

+0.5 TWh

Others 2022

-0.8 TWh

-0.0 TWh

-0.8 TWh

Others delta 22-21

-0.5 TWh

-0.9 TWh

-1.4 TWh

Normative sensitivity at EBITDA / EBIT level:

  • Supply / Others1(supply): ~EUR ±10 M/TWh
  • Networks(distribution): ~EUR ±7 M/TWh

Lower Outright European power generation volume but higher prices

Outright European power production was lower in H1 2022 compared to the prior year with lower nuclear availability at 84.9% for Belgian assets, mainly due to higher level of planned unavailabilities versus last year. In France, H1 2022 hydro power production was lower year-on-year.

Although nuclear and hydro activities were impacted by this negative volume effect, these assets captured higher prices leading to a positive price effect in H1 2022, which was partly offset by higher Belgian nuclear and French hydro taxes.

Nuclear (Belgium + France):

H1 2021

H1 2022

Delta H1 22-21

Power production

23.5 TWh

22.2 TWh

-1.3 TWh

(BE + FR, @share)

Availability

91.9%

84.9%

-700 bps

(Belgium, @100%)

Quarterly

Q1

Q2

H1

2021

12.3 TWh

11.2 TWh

23.5 TWh

2022

11.8 TWh

10.4 TWh

22.2 TWh

Delta 22-21

-0.5 TWh

-0.8 TWh

-1.3 TWh

Hydro (France):

H1 2021

H1 2022

Delta H1 22-21

Power production

8.6 TWh

7.1 TWh

-1.5 TWh

(CNR + SHEM, @100%)

Quarterly

Q1

Q2

H1

2021

4.6 TWh

4.0 TWh

8.6 TWh

2022

3.9 TWh

3.2 TWh

7.1 TWh

Delta 22-21

-0.7 TWh

-0.8 TWh

-1.5 TWh

Adjusted H1 2021 EBIT

As announced previously, following the appointment of the new Excom in January 2021 towards Group simplification and organizing ENGIE around four strategic businesses, some internal reclassifications were made between activities that do not have any impact on the total EBIT.

The main internal reclassification for H1 2021 is:

  • Additional B2B international supply activities from Supply to Others

H1 2021 comparative EBIT was restated following IFRS 5 accounting treatment of EQUANS as "discontinued operations". The following table provides H1 2021 EBIT figures per activity (pro forma, unaudited) after the internal reclassifications made from 1st July 2021 to 30th June 2022 and this IFRS 5 change in presentation.

In EUR million

H1 2021

Renewables

490

Networks

1,516

Energy Solutions

164

Thermal

552

Supply

207

Nuclear

178

Others

(110)

EBIT

2,998

EQUANS

91

EBIT incl. EQUANS

3,089

1 As communicated previously, Q1 2022 mild weather in Supply and Others led to a long gas position that was monetized in exceptional market conditions (as reported in Q1 2022), more than offsetting the normative sensitivity at EBITDA / EBIT level.

************************************

Important notice

The figures presented here are those customarily used and communicated to the markets by ENGIE. This message includes forward-looking information and statements. Such statements include financial projections and estimates, the assumptions on which they are based, as well as statements about projects, objectives and expectations regarding future operations, profits, or services, or future performance. Although ENGIE management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and ENGIE shareholders should be aware that such forward-looking information and statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties that are generally difficult to predict and beyond the control of ENGIE, and may cause results and developments to differ significantly from those expressed, implied, or predicted in the forward-looking statements or information. Such risks include those explained or identified in the public documents filed by ENGIE with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF), including those listed in the "Risk Factors" section of the ENGIE (ex GDF SUEZ) Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on March 9, 2022 (under number D.22-079). Investors and ENGIE shareholders should note that if some or all of these risks are realised they may have a significant unfavourable impact on ENGIE.

About ENGIE

Our group is a global reference in low-carbon energy and services. Together with our 101,500 employees (excluding EQUANS), our customers, partners and stakeholders, we are committed to accelerate the transition towards a carbon- neutral world, through reduced energy consumption and more environmentally-friendly solutions. Inspired by our purpose ("raison d'être"), we reconcile economic performance with a positive impact on people and the planet, building on our key businesses (gas, renewable energy, services) to offer competitive solutions to our customers.

Turnover in 2021: 57.9 billion Euros. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, Euronext 100, FTSE Eurotop 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, DJSI Europe, Euronext Vigeo Eiris - Eurozone 120/ Europe 120/ France 20, MSCI EMU ESG screened, MSCI EUROPE ESG Universal Select, Stoxx Europe 600 ESG, and Stoxx Global 1800 ESG).

Press contact:

Investor Relations contact:

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 22 24 35

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 22 66 29

Email: engiepress@engie.com

Email: ir@engie.com

ENGIEgroup

Disclaimer

Engie SA published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 06:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
