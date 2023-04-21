ENGIE : Renewable Gases Notebook 2023

Diversify and decarbonize the energy mix with renewable gases
Renewable gas, an industry of the future
Hydrogen, a sector in the industrialization phase
DIVERSIFY AND DECARBONIZE THE ENERGY MIX WITH RENEWABLE GASES
Renewable gases will play an increasingly important role in tomorrow's energy mix
and represent one of the solutions for accelerating the transition to a carbon neutral world. With its proactive strategy, ENGIE will strengthen their production and make them efficient energies of the future.
The current need to reconcile the transition to a carbon-neutral economy with the increase in global energy demand makes development of the technological sectors for renewable gas production (methanization, methanation, gasification, electrolysis) essential. They contribute to the diversification of the energy mix and to a carbon-neutral economy. Their development will also reduce Europe's dependence on
fossil fuel imports while contributing to its energy security.
Finally, renewable gases have
a positive impact on the communities: they encourage the creation of jobs that cannot be relocated and contribute to the development of the circular economy through the treatment of waste (agricultural, urban, etc.) and the recovery of residual organic matter in the form of energy, biogenic CO2 and biofertilizers.
RENEWABLE GASES: ENGIE, A KEY PLAYER IN THIS HIGH-GROWTH MARKET
Driven by the demands of the energy transition and by industrial and
commercial decarbonization needs,
the market for renewable gases is poised for strong growth in the coming decade. The war in Ukraine has served as
a powerful catalyst in strengthening the Group's commitments.
ENGIE intends to become
a major player in this market for renewable gases, both as supplier, continuing its historical activity of selling natural gas, and as producer. The Group's ambition of becoming
a major producer of renewable gases in Europe is in line with its strategic objective of being a leader in the energy transition, in particular through the development of a renewable energy production fleet, which would not only be electric but also gas-based.
ENGIE has clear competitive advantages, both in industrial and commercial terms, for achieving this ambition and this is true for all the renewable gases currently being considered, biomethane and synthetic biomethane, e-fuels
and renewable hydrogen.
RENEWABLE HYDROGEN,
A PARTICULARLY PROMISING GAS
Another vital ingredient to accelerate the transition to carbon neutrality is renewable hydrogen. Produced by water electrolysis from renewable electricity, this gas is now at the heart of decarbonization objectives: it enables renewable electricity to be stored in the form of hydrogen (or methane after a methanation process) and decarbonization for current massive uses of hydrogen (fertilizers, refineries, chemicals, etc.) and for other industrial sectors that are difficult to decarbonize in other ways (steel industry). Finally, renewable hydrogen is expected
to progressively contribute to the decarbonization of mobility, whether in heavy mobility with the development of synthetic fuels (maritime, aviation) or in road mobility with the development of "zero emission" vehicles equipped with a fuel cell.
This explains why the European Commission presented a hydrogen strategy for Europe's climate neutrality in 2020 as part of the Green Pact for Europe. Similarly, France adopted a National Strategy for the development of decarbonized hydrogen costing
€9 billion for the period to 2030.
Present over the entire hydrogen value chain, from the production of renewable energy to the end usages, ENGIE is positioned as a major player in renewable hydrogen, which could well become a key energy of the future. With 5,800 jobs in 2022, including around 200 at ENGIE, compared with 3,500 in 2021, the French hydrogen segment is rapidly expanding.
After being a pioneer for a long period, the Group reached the stage of industrialization of several hydrogen projects in 2022.
SIMPLIFIED VIEW OF THE PROCESSES TO PRODUCE RENEWABLE GASES
Inputs
Processes
Renewable
gases
Agricultural
Biodegradable
Methanization
Biogas
Purification
Biomethane
biomass
waste
(biological treatment
at 30-50°C)
Household
Solid or dry
Pyrogasification
Digestate
Biogenic CO2
network
waste
waste
(thermal treatment
distribution
at 1,000°C)
Synthetic
Purification
Biomethane
gas
Wastewater
Hydrogasification
Liquid or wet
treatment
(thermal treatment
waste
at 400-700°C)
or
plants
Transmission
Effluents
Biogenic CO2
Power-to-Gas
Power
Renewable
Electrolysis
Renewable
Methanation
Synthetic
plants
electricity
hydrogen
(thermal treatment
methane
at 350-430°C)
Water
Oxygen
IN ADDITIONAL TO METHANIZATION, THREE RENEWABLE GAS PRODUCTION STREAMS WILL PLAY A KEY ROLE
The solutions to produce biomethane by pyrogasification open the way to the production of biomethane from dry biomass:
in particular, wood and Solid Recovered Fuels (SRF). Dry biomass represents significant additional volumes to methanization.
The first industrial projects will arrive by 2030 to complete the production potential of the methanization sector.
For example, ENGIE and its partners are engaged in this development through the GAYA project, a research and development project aimed at validating innovative technological choices and preparing for industrialization of the sector.
Solutions to produce biomethane by hydrogasification. Hydrothermal gasification is a technology for conversion of wet biomass that allows the treatment of residue and organic waste (treatment plant sludge, digestates from methanization that cannot be spread). It uses the water contained in the biomass in its supercritical state as a reaction medium to produce
a methane-rich synthetic gas.
The French sector for synthetic methane from methanation of renewable orlow-carbonhydrogen is under development with a number of R&D and demonstration projects (TRL7-9).For example, with the Jupiter 1000[4] project, GRTgaz and its partners aim to implement a synthetic methane production facility atpre-industrialscale.
This sector enables recycling of biogenic CO2, aco-productof the three sectors discussed above; this recycling improves the sectors' yield and their environmental performance. This synthetic methane will then be injected into the gas transmission network.