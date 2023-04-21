ENGIE : Renewable Gases Notebook 2023

and represent one of the solutions for accelerating the transition to a carbon neutral world. With its proactive strategy, ENGIE will strengthen their production and make them efficient energies of the future.

The current need to reconcile the transition to a carbon-neutral economy with the increase in global energy demand makes development of the technological sectors for renewable gas production (methanization, methanation, gasification, electrolysis) essential. They contribute to the diversification of the energy mix and to a carbon-neutral economy. Their development will also reduce Europe's dependence on fossil fuel imports while contributing to its energy security. Finally, renewable gases have a positive impact on the communities: they encourage the creation of jobs that cannot be relocated and contribute to the development of the circular economy through the treatment of waste (agricultural, urban, etc.) and the recovery of residual organic matter in the form of energy, biogenic CO2 and biofertilizers. RENEWABLE GASES: ENGIE, A KEY PLAYER IN THIS HIGH-GROWTH MARKET Driven by the demands of the energy transition and by industrial and

commercial decarbonization needs, the market for renewable gases is poised for strong growth in the coming decade. The war in Ukraine has served as a powerful catalyst in strengthening the Group's commitments. ENGIE intends to become a major player in this market for renewable gases, both as supplier, continuing its historical activity of selling natural gas, and as producer. The Group's ambition of becoming a major producer of renewable gases in Europe is in line with its strategic objective of being a leader in the energy transition, in particular through the development of a renewable energy production fleet, which would not only be electric but also gas-based. ENGIE has clear competitive advantages, both in industrial and commercial terms, for achieving this ambition and this is true for all the renewable gases currently being considered, biomethane and synthetic biomethane, e-fuels and renewable hydrogen.