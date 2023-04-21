Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. ENGIE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENGI   FR0010208488

ENGIE

(ENGI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:26:39 2023-04-21 am EDT
15.46 EUR   +0.22%
03:10aEngie : Climate report 2023
PU
03:10aEngie : Biodiversity notebook 2023
PU
03:10aEngie : Renewable Gases Notebook 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ENGIE : Renewable Gases Notebook 2023

04/21/2023 | 03:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2023 RENEWABLE GASES NOTEBOOK

2023 RENEWABLE GASES NOTEBOOK - 3

SUMMARY

01

Diversify and decarbonize the energy mix with renewable gases

03

Renewable gas, an industry of the future

05

Hydrogen, a sector in the industrialization phase

01 - 2023 RENEWABLE GASES NOTEBOOK

DIVERSIFY AND DECARBONIZE THE ENERGY MIX WITH RENEWABLE GASES

Renewable gases will play an increasingly important role in tomorrow's energy mix

and represent one of the solutions for accelerating the transition to a carbon neutral world. With its proactive strategy, ENGIE will strengthen their production and make them efficient energies of the future.

The current need to reconcile the transition to a carbon-neutral economy with the increase in global energy demand makes development of the technological sectors for renewable gas production (methanization, methanation, gasification, electrolysis) essential. They contribute to the diversification of the energy mix and to a carbon-neutral economy. Their development will also reduce Europe's dependence on

fossil fuel imports while contributing to its energy security.

Finally, renewable gases have

a positive impact on the communities: they encourage the creation of jobs that cannot be relocated and contribute to the development of the circular economy through the treatment of waste (agricultural, urban, etc.) and the recovery of residual organic matter in the form of energy, biogenic CO2 and biofertilizers.

RENEWABLE GASES: ENGIE, A KEY PLAYER IN THIS HIGH-GROWTH MARKET

Driven by the demands of the energy transition and by industrial and

commercial decarbonization needs,

the market for renewable gases is poised for strong growth in the coming decade. The war in Ukraine has served as

a powerful catalyst in strengthening the Group's commitments.

ENGIE intends to become

a major player in this market for renewable gases, both as supplier, continuing its historical activity of selling natural gas, and as producer. The Group's ambition of becoming

a major producer of renewable gases in Europe is in line with its strategic objective of being a leader in the energy transition, in particular through the development of a renewable energy production fleet, which would not only be electric but also gas-based.

ENGIE has clear competitive advantages, both in industrial and commercial terms, for achieving this ambition and this is true for all the renewable gases currently being considered, biomethane and synthetic biomethane, e-fuels

and renewable hydrogen.

RENEWABLE HYDROGEN,

A PARTICULARLY PROMISING GAS

Another vital ingredient to accelerate the transition to carbon neutrality is renewable hydrogen. Produced by water electrolysis from renewable electricity, this gas is now at the heart of decarbonization objectives: it enables renewable electricity to be stored in the form of hydrogen (or methane after a methanation process) and decarbonization for current massive uses of hydrogen (fertilizers, refineries, chemicals, etc.) and for other industrial sectors that are difficult to decarbonize in other ways (steel industry). Finally, renewable hydrogen is expected

to progressively contribute to the decarbonization of mobility, whether in heavy mobility with the development of synthetic fuels (maritime, aviation) or in road mobility with the development of "zero emission" vehicles equipped with a fuel cell.

This explains why the European Commission presented a hydrogen strategy for Europe's climate neutrality in 2020 as part of the Green Pact for Europe. Similarly, France adopted a National Strategy for the development of decarbonized hydrogen costing

€9 billion for the period to 2030.

Present over the entire hydrogen value chain, from the production of renewable energy to the end usages, ENGIE is positioned as a major player in renewable hydrogen, which could well become a key energy of the future. With 5,800 jobs in 2022, including around 200 at ENGIE, compared with 3,500 in 2021, the French hydrogen segment is rapidly expanding.

After being a pioneer for a long period, the Group reached the stage of industrialization of several hydrogen projects in 2022.

2023 RENEWABLE GASES NOTEBOOK - 02

SIMPLIFIED VIEW OF THE PROCESSES TO PRODUCE RENEWABLE GASES

Inputs

Processes

Renewable

gases

Agricultural

Biodegradable

Methanization

Biogas

Purification

Biomethane

biomass

waste

(biological treatment

at 30-50°C)

Household

Solid or dry

Pyrogasification

Digestate

Biogenic CO2

network

waste

waste

(thermal treatment

distribution

at 1,000°C)

Synthetic

Purification

Biomethane

gas

Wastewater

Hydrogasification

Liquid or wet

treatment

(thermal treatment

waste

at 400-700°C)

or

plants

Transmission

Effluents

Biogenic CO2

Power-to-Gas

Power

Renewable

Electrolysis

Renewable

Methanation

Synthetic

plants

electricity

hydrogen

(thermal treatment

methane

at 350-430°C)

Water

Oxygen

IN ADDITIONAL TO METHANIZATION, THREE RENEWABLE GAS PRODUCTION STREAMS WILL PLAY A KEY ROLE

The solutions to produce biomethane by pyrogasification open the way to the production of biomethane from dry biomass:

in particular, wood and Solid Recovered Fuels (SRF). Dry biomass represents significant additional volumes to methanization.

The first industrial projects will arrive by 2030 to complete the production potential of the methanization sector.

For example, ENGIE and its partners are engaged in this development through the GAYA project, a research and development project aimed at validating innovative technological choices and preparing for industrialization of the sector.

Solutions to produce biomethane by hydrogasification. Hydrothermal gasification is a technology for conversion of wet biomass that allows the treatment of residue and organic waste (treatment plant sludge, digestates from methanization that cannot be spread). It uses the water contained in the biomass in its supercritical state as a reaction medium to produce

a methane-rich synthetic gas.

The French sector for synthetic methane from methanation of renewable or low-carbonhydrogen is under development with a number of R&D and demonstration projects (TRL 7-9).For example, with the Jupiter 1000[4] project, GRTgaz and its partners aim to implement a synthetic methane production facility at pre-industrialscale.

This sector enables recycling of biogenic CO2, a co-productof the three sectors discussed above; this recycling improves the sectors' yield and their environmental performance. This synthetic methane will then be injected into the gas transmission network.

€25 billion

380 TWh

5,800

9,800

of investments in Europe

of biomethane in Europe

hydrogen sector jobs in

jobs in 2022

by 2030 for

in 2030 with REPowerEU

France in 2022,

in the gas production

hydrogen development

including approximately

sector in France

Source: Market update

200 at ENGIE

Disclaimer

Engie SA published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 07:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ENGIE
03:10aEngie : Climate report 2023
PU
03:10aEngie : Biodiversity notebook 2023
PU
03:10aEngie : Renewable Gases Notebook 2023
PU
03:10aEngie : Just Transition Notebook 2023
PU
04/19INDEX MONITOR/JPMorgan: Vonovia may have to leave the EuroStoxx 5..
DP
04/19Engie : Belgian Nuclear fleet provisions, a stone in Engie's shoe
Alphavalue
04/18Environmental organizations sue against EU green label for nuclear power and gas
DP
04/17De Croo For Three Last Big Jobs : ideological gap around tax and pension gaps between soci..
AQ
04/15Engie : Mise en oeuvre d'un programme de rachat d'actions propres VA
PU
04/14Onyx Power wants to build blue hydrogen plant on Maasvlakte
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENGIE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 81 430 M 89 317 M 89 317 M
Net income 2023 3 702 M 4 060 M 4 060 M
Net Debt 2023 27 057 M 29 678 M 29 678 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,1x
Yield 2023 7,08%
Capitalization 37 333 M 40 949 M 40 949 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
EV / Sales 2024 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 88 241
Free-Float 72,6%
Chart ENGIE
Duration : Period :
ENGIE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENGIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 15,42 €
Average target price 17,02 €
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Catherine MacGregor Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Pierre Clamadieu Chairman
Claire Waysand Secretary & Executive Vice President
Marie-José Nadeau Independent Director
Fabrice Brégier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENGIE15.19%40 949
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-7.29%97 364
NATIONAL GRID PLC13.34%51 761
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-0.83%50 733
SEMPRA ENERGY2.23%49 381
E.ON SE28.56%34 358
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer