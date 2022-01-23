Log in
    ENGI   FR0010208488

ENGIE

(ENGI)
ENGIE : Taking action together - every day counts! Our new campaign explained…

01/23/2022
Between 23 January and 14 February 2022, you'll no doubt spot our TV advertising campaign. The new campaign reasserts our funky and rock n' roll, it draws its strength from the children's abounding energy. Let's take a closer look.

All about our new campaign

The film, which was made by Vincent Lobelle (Publicis), transports us into the joyful, carefree world of children - for the most part, children of Group employees - who are full of energy and ready to conquer the world. ENGIE uses this positive and cheerful metaphor, to the tune of a Ramones hit, to remind us all of the climate emergency and the Group's commitment to developing renewable, low-carbon energy for everyone (regions, companies, industry, citizens).

To demonstrate employee commitment to the energy transition, ENGIE decided to use the children of Group employees for its film. Over a hundred employees came forward to sign up their children for the casting. Ten were chosen to star in the film.

1 film, 4 commitments

Our promotional film shows the energy of a group that wants to accelerate the energy transition. A group committed to Net Zero Carbon and focusing on collaboration… and every day counts when it comes to meeting this great challenge!

Net Zero Carbon

Our aim, presented by our CEO Catherine MacGregor at the Strategic Update on 18 May 2021, it to achieve Net Zero Carbon by 2045. To meet this challenge, we are focusing on our four core businesses: renewable energy, client solutions, networks, and thermal production and energy supply.
Meanwhile, we are accelerating growth in renewables with a target of 80 GW of installed capacity by 2030.

Commitment

Our corporate purpose guides the actions of our 170,000 employees, who are all committed to accelerating the energy transition. Fully aware of the climate emergency, ENGIE employees commit day after day to innovating, designing, creating and delivering low-carbon solutions to our clients.
For this campaign, some of our employees wanted to demonstrate their commitment by involving their children in the film.

Every day counts

The climate emergency is at the heart of all current concerns, and, at ENGIE, we want to reassert our role as an accelerator, to lead the energy transition. We know that every day counts. In fact, our action has been in line with the fight against climate change. Now, more than ever before, we are cutting our carbon footprint: 52% reduction in CO2 emissions in electricity production compared with 2012. In 2020, we helped our clients avoid emissions of 21Mt CO2e. And we're not stopping there! We are stepping up our decarbonisation goal by following a well below 2 degrees climate trajectory to target 45Mt CO2e avoided by our clients by 2030.

Collaboration

By combining its efforts and expertise, particularly alongside its employees, partners and stakeholders, ENGIE is adopting a collaborative approach to lead the transition. Within the company, by introducing new ways of working. Outside the company, by supporting businesses in their decarbonisation process and business model transformation, through a partnership approach.

Engie SA published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2022 13:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 61 057 M 69 257 M 69 257 M
Net income 2021 3 063 M 3 474 M 3 474 M
Net Debt 2021 25 650 M 29 095 M 29 095 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 6,12%
Capitalization 32 738 M 37 131 M 37 135 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 171 000
Free-Float 72,4%
Technical analysis trends ENGIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 13,55 €
Average target price 16,39 €
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Catherine MacGregor Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierre-François Riolacci Group Executive Vice President-Finance
Jean-Pierre Clamadieu Chairman
Yves Le Gélard Chief Information & Digital Officer
Shankar Krishnamoorthy EVP-Strategy Innovation & Industrial Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENGIE4.09%37 131
NATIONAL GRID PLC2.26%53 563
SEMPRA1.98%43 079
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-0.76%40 100
E.ON SE-1.05%35 676
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED-1.71%33 091