  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. ENGIE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENGI   FR0010208488

ENGIE

(ENGI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

ENGIE : The 3rd stage of the ENGIE Kite Tour to kick off in Arcachon

10/15/2021 | 06:32am EDT
After a good start in La Grande Motte (south of France) for the second stage of the 2021 tour last month, the ENGIE Kite Tour is headed to the Atlantic coast, and more particularly Arcachon from 22 to 24 October 2021.

After a frustrating 2020 edition which was cancelled as of the Friday evening due to the health crisis, the Cercle de la Voile d'Arcachon sailing club will be capable of welcoming kite enthusiasts this year.

Moreover, the entire French Kitefoil team will be present: Alexia Fancelli, Poema Newland, Anais Mai des Jardins, Lauriane Nolot, Axel Mazella, Théo de Ramecourt, Nicolas Parlier and Benoit Gomez, who will be returning from the Kitefoil World Championships that take place from 11 to 17 October in Torre Grande in Sardinia.
Naturally, dozens of passionate athletes from all over France will come compete against the nation's leading kitesurfers, such as members of the French team or Alex Caizergues, kitesurfing speed record holder and ENGIE ambassador.

Finally, two ENGIE employees will also take part in the competition.

We hope that this 3rd stage of the ENGIE Kite Tour will also be an opportunity to celebrate the World Championship results of our two ENGIE Team kitefoilers, Poema Newland and Axel Mazella.

Best of luck to all competitors!

Veuillez accepter les cookies "marketing" pour voir cette vidéo.

Disclaimer

Engie SA published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 10:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 60 056 M 69 675 M 69 675 M
Net income 2021 2 516 M 2 919 M 2 919 M
Net Debt 2021 23 023 M 26 711 M 26 711 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 6,29%
Capitalization 27 900 M 32 325 M 32 369 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 171 000
Free-Float 72,4%
Chart ENGIE
Duration : Period :
ENGIE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENGIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 11,54 €
Average target price 15,18 €
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Catherine MacGregor Chief Executive Officer
Judith Hartmann CFO, Executive VP-United Kingdom & Ireland
Jean-Pierre Clamadieu Chairman
Yves Le Gélard Chief Information & Digital Officer
Shankar Krishnamoorthy EVP-Strategy Innovation & Industrial Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENGIE-7.80%32 325
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-3.49%45 521
NATIONAL GRID PLC4.21%44 597
SEMPRA-0.44%40 893
E.ON SE14.72%31 412
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED5.33%31 047