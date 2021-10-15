ENGIE : The 3rd stage of the ENGIE Kite Tour to kick off in Arcachon

After a frustrating 2020 edition which was cancelled as of the Friday evening due to the health crisis, the Cercle de la Voile d'Arcachon sailing club will be capable of welcoming kite enthusiasts this year.



Moreover, the entire French Kitefoil team will be present: Alexia Fancelli, Poema Newland, Anais Mai des Jardins, Lauriane Nolot, Axel Mazella, Théo de Ramecourt, Nicolas Parlier and Benoit Gomez, who will be returning from the Kitefoil World Championships that take place from 11 to 17 October in Torre Grande in Sardinia.

Naturally, dozens of passionate athletes from all over France will come compete against the nation's leading kitesurfers, such as members of the French team or Alex Caizergues, kitesurfing speed record holder and ENGIE ambassador.



Finally, two ENGIE employees will also take part in the competition.



We hope that this 3rd stage of the ENGIE Kite Tour will also be an opportunity to celebrate the World Championship results of our two ENGIE Team kitefoilers, Poema Newland and Axel Mazella.



Best of luck to all competitors!