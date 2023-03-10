ENGIE : Universal Registration Document 2022

3.11 Statutory auditors' reasonable assurance report on selected social, environmental
and governance information
145
4 Governance
147
4.1
Governing bodies
148
4.2
Dialog with shareholders
181
4.3
General Management
182
Compensation and benefits paid to members
of the administration and management bodies 183
Additional information concerning corporate
governance
202
4.6 Corporate Governance Code
207
4.7 Statutory Auditors' report on related party
agreements
208
Information on the share capital
5 and shareholding
209
5.1
Information on capital
210
5.2
Non-equity securities
212
5.3
Green Bonds
213
5.4
Shareholding
221
5.5
Financial reporting schedule
223
6 Financial information
225
6.1
Review of the financial position
226
6.2
Consolidated financial statements
245
6.3 Statutory auditors' report on the consolidated
financial statements
362
6.4
Parent company financial statements
at December 31, 2022
369
6.5
Statutory auditors' report on the financial
statements
416
7 Additional information
421
7.1
General information on ENGIE and its bylaws
422
7.2
Material contracts
423
7.3
Litigation and arbitration
423
7.4
Public documents
424
7.5
Party responsible for the Universal
Registration Document
424
7.6
Conversion table
425
7.7
Units of Measurement
425
7.8
Short forms and acronyms
426
7.9
Glossary
427
7.10 Thematic index
430
7.11 Comparison table
432
Information disclosed in the Annual Financial Report is indicated in the contents by the pictogram
This Universal Registration Document was filed on March 9, 2023 with the AMF (n° D.23-0082), in its capacity as competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, without prior approval pursuant to Article 9 of the aforementioned regulation. The Universal Registration Document may be used for the purposes of a public offering of securities or admission of securities to trading on a regulated market if it is supplemented by a prospectus and, if applicable, a summary of any amendments to the Universal Registration Document. This package of documents is approved by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/ 1129.
This is a translation into English of the Universal Registration Document original report issued in French and it is available on www.engie.com. This translation is provided solely for the convenience of English speaking readers. The annual financial report is a reproduction of the official version of the annual financial report which has been repared in ESEF (European Single Electronic Format) and is available also on www.engie.com.
Universal registration document 2022 - ENGIE1
Message from the Chairman of the Board of Directors & the Chief Executive Officer
What is your view of the transformations in the global energy landscape?
Jean-PierreClamadieu: The outbreak of war in Ukraine triggered an unprecedented situation on the energy markets with the gradual isolation of Russia which, as recently as 2021, was the leading energy exporter. Against this backdrop, securing supplies and stepping up the energy transition to boost its strategic independence have become top priorities for Europe. This energy transition is all the more urgent as climate change is becoming increasingly visible, through extreme weather and climate phenomena which underline the pressing need to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions. At the same time, with regard to the commitments made by States, no major progress was achieved during COP27.
Notwithstanding its emergency responses, it is vital for Europe to understand that a combination of high energy prices and the implementation in the United States of a highly attractive framework for investors, and in particular those committed to green technologies, could weaken its industrial heritage in the long term. I believe that a European response is essential, by leveraging tools as simple and powerful as those set out in the Inflation Reduction Act.
How has ENGIE addressed the crisis brought about by the war in Ukraine?
Catherine MacGregor: ENGIE has been at the forefront. We have successfully diversified and secured our gas supply source to meet our customers' needs. We have fulfilled our mission alongside other States, by maximizing the use of our gas networks, in terms of transport, distribution, and import and storage terminals. This allowed us to prepare for the winter with confidence.
We have also acted to support both our individual and corporate customers, alongside the public authorities. Our Group has been fully focused and I would like to thank the teams for their unwavering commitment.
At the same time, despite the crisis, we have continued to implement our strategic plan, with the completion of the sale of EQUANS in October marking a major milestone. ENGIE is now refocused on its core businesses and key markets and is in an excellent position to generate growth. We are fully committed to stepping up the energy transition, thanks to a more integrated, more digital and more industrial Group. This includes reinforcing our efforts in terms of health and safety at work, which is a top priority for ENGIE - this year we have launched a plan to rally the entire Group and its subcontractors around this crucial issue.
To achieve our ambition of becoming the leader in energy transition, ENGIE relies on all of its talent and expertise
What consequences will this crisis have on the European energy mix?
Jean-PierreClamadieu: For the moment, Europe is ahead of the game in terms of energy transition and has set a target of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. We cannot run the risk of taking a step backward. On the contrary, we must accelerate this transition to build an energy mix that is diversified, carbon-free, and as affordable as possible. To do so, we must develop renewable energies, nuclear power in the countries that so wish, yet also the flexible production and storage facilities required to ensure a balanced and reliable network. In addition, the use of molecules, essential for the decarbonization of heavy industry and transport, will be a key element. Initially, natural gas will be used, but biogas and hydrogen are in line to rapidly replace it. To ensure the acceleration of this transition, further improve the competitiveness of our industry and provide a level of consumer protection, the European electricity market must evolve: ENGIE has made recommendations in this regard.
How do you see the consequences of this crisis for
ENGIE?
Catherine MacGregor: It demonstrates the relevance of our strategy in meeting these challenges. Our vision for a balanced energy mix requires stepping up the development of renewable electricity and gas, while also maximizing the use of existing networks. We have commissioned 3.9 GW of renewable capacity this year, in line with our target of 50 GW by 2025 and 80 GW by 2030. We have also achieved major successes in heating and cooling networks, green mobility and on-site energy production. And we are pursuing our objectives in developing the energies of the future with 4 GW of green hydrogen by 2030 and 10 TWh of biomethane