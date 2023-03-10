Advanced search
    ENGI   FR0010208488

ENGIE

(ENGI)
  Report
2023-03-10
14.10 EUR   +0.01%
01:25pEngie : Universal Registration Document 2022
PU
03/09Engie Sets Up with Alliance for Road Freight Transport Decarbonization
MT
03/09Engie : CEVA Logistics and SANEF launch an alliance to decarbonize road freight transport
PU
ENGIE : Universal Registration Document 2022

03/10/2023
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SUMMARY

1 Presentation of the Group

7

1.1

History and organization

8

1.2

Strategy and objectives

12

1.3

Research, technology and innovation

13

1.4

Financial Performance

15

1.5

CSR performance

19

1.6

Description of the Group's activities

21

1.7

Real estate, plant and equipment

39

2 Risk factors and control

41

2.1

Risk management process

43

2.2

Risk factors

45

2.3

Internal control procedures

60

3 informationNon-Financial Statement and CSR

65

3.1

Corporate Social Responsibility

66

3.2

Business model

86

3.3

Analysis of main CSR risks and challenges

88

3.4

Social information

99

3.5

Environmental information

118

3.6

Societal information

128

3.7

Procurement, subcontracting and suppliers

130

3.8

Ethics and compliance

131

3.9

Vigilance Plan

134

3.10 Report of one of the Statutory Auditors,

appointed as independent third party,

on the verification of the consolidated

non-financial performance statement

142

3.11 Statutory auditors' reasonable assurance report on selected social, environmental

and governance information

145

4 Governance

147

4.1

Governing bodies

148

4.2

Dialog with shareholders

181

4.3

General Management

182

  1. Compensation and benefits paid to members
    of the administration and management bodies 183
  2. Additional information concerning corporate

governance

202

4.6 Corporate Governance Code

207

4.7 Statutory Auditors' report on related party

agreements

208

Information on the share capital

5 and shareholding

209

5.1

Information on capital

210

5.2

Non-equity securities

212

5.3

Green Bonds

213

5.4

Shareholding

221

5.5

Financial reporting schedule

223

6 Financial information

225

6.1

Review of the financial position

226

6.2

Consolidated financial statements

245

6.3 Statutory auditors' report on the consolidated

financial statements

362

6.4

Parent company financial statements

at December 31, 2022

369

6.5

Statutory auditors' report on the financial

statements

416

7 Additional information

421

7.1

General information on ENGIE and its bylaws

422

7.2

Material contracts

423

7.3

Litigation and arbitration

423

7.4

Public documents

424

7.5

Party responsible for the Universal

Registration Document

424

7.6

Conversion table

425

7.7

Units of Measurement

425

7.8

Short forms and acronyms

426

7.9

Glossary

427

7.10 Thematic index

430

7.11 Comparison table

432

Information disclosed in the Annual Financial Report is indicated in the contents by the pictogram

This Universal Registration Document was filed on March 9, 2023 with the AMF (n° D.23-0082), in its capacity as competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, without prior approval pursuant to Article 9 of the aforementioned regulation. The Universal Registration Document may be used for the purposes of a public offering of securities or admission of securities to trading on a regulated market if it is supplemented by a prospectus and, if applicable, a summary of any amendments to the Universal Registration Document. This package of documents is approved by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/ 1129.

This is a translation into English of the Universal Registration Document original report issued in French and it is available on www.engie.com. This translation is provided solely for the convenience of English speaking readers. The annual financial report is a reproduction of the official version of the annual financial report which has been repared in ESEF (European Single Electronic Format) and is available also on www.engie.com.

Universal registration document 2022 - ENGIE 1

Message from the Chairman of the Board of Directors & the Chief Executive Officer

What is your view of the transformations in the global energy landscape?

Jean-PierreClamadieu: The outbreak of war in Ukraine triggered an unprecedented situation on the energy markets with the gradual isolation of Russia which, as recently as 2021, was the leading energy exporter. Against this backdrop, securing supplies and stepping up the energy transition to boost its strategic independence have become top priorities for Europe. This energy transition is all the more urgent as climate change is becoming increasingly visible, through extreme weather and climate phenomena which underline the pressing need to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions. At the same time, with regard to the commitments made by States, no major progress was achieved during COP27.

Notwithstanding its emergency responses, it is vital for Europe to understand that a combination of high energy prices and the implementation in the United States of a highly attractive framework for investors, and in particular those committed to green technologies, could weaken its industrial heritage in the long term. I believe that a European response is essential, by leveraging tools as simple and powerful as those set out in the Inflation Reduction Act.

How has ENGIE addressed the crisis brought about by the war in Ukraine?

Catherine MacGregor: ENGIE has been at the forefront. We have successfully diversified and secured our gas supply source to meet our customers' needs. We have fulfilled our mission alongside other States, by maximizing the use of our gas networks, in terms of transport, distribution, and import and storage terminals. This allowed us to prepare for the winter with confidence.

We have also acted to support both our individual and corporate customers, alongside the public authorities. Our Group has been fully focused and I would like to thank the teams for their unwavering commitment.

At the same time, despite the crisis, we have continued to implement our strategic plan, with the completion of the sale of EQUANS in October marking a major milestone. ENGIE is now refocused on its core businesses and key markets and is in an excellent position to generate growth. We are fully committed to stepping up the energy transition, thanks to a more integrated, more digital and more industrial Group. This includes reinforcing our efforts in terms of health and safety at work, which is a top priority for ENGIE - this year we have launched a plan to rally the entire Group and its subcontractors around this crucial issue.

To achieve our ambition of becoming the leader in energy transition, ENGIE relies on all of its talent and expertise

What consequences will this crisis have on the European energy mix?

Jean-PierreClamadieu: For the moment, Europe is ahead of the game in terms of energy transition and has set a target of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. We cannot run the risk of taking a step backward. On the contrary, we must accelerate this transition to build an energy mix that is diversified, carbon-free, and as affordable as possible. To do so, we must develop renewable energies, nuclear power in the countries that so wish, yet also the flexible production and storage facilities required to ensure a balanced and reliable network. In addition, the use of molecules, essential for the decarbonization of heavy industry and transport, will be a key element. Initially, natural gas will be used, but biogas and hydrogen are in line to rapidly replace it. To ensure the acceleration of this transition, further improve the competitiveness of our industry and provide a level of consumer protection, the European electricity market must evolve: ENGIE has made recommendations in this regard.

How do you see the consequences of this crisis for

ENGIE?

Catherine MacGregor: It demonstrates the relevance of our strategy in meeting these challenges. Our vision for a balanced energy mix requires stepping up the development of renewable electricity and gas, while also maximizing the use of existing networks. We have commissioned 3.9 GW of renewable capacity this year, in line with our target of 50 GW by 2025 and 80 GW by 2030. We have also achieved major successes in heating and cooling networks, green mobility and on-site energy production. And we are pursuing our objectives in developing the energies of the future with 4 GW of green hydrogen by 2030 and 10 TWh of biomethane

  • Universal registration document 2022 - ENGIE

Universal registration document 2022 - ENGIE 3

Disclaimer

Engie SA published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 18:24:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on ENGIE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 66 823 M 70 682 M 70 682 M
Net income 2022 4 824 M 5 103 M 5 103 M
Net Debt 2022 22 199 M 23 481 M 23 481 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,34x
Yield 2022 9,51%
Capitalization 34 133 M 36 404 M 36 104 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 154 364
Free-Float 72,6%
Chart ENGIE
Duration : Period :
ENGIE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENGIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 14,10 €
Average target price 17,10 €
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Catherine MacGregor Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierre-François Riolacci Group Executive Vice President-Finance
Jean-Pierre Clamadieu Chairman
Shankar Krishnamoorthy EVP-Strategy Innovation & Industrial Development
Claire Waysand Secretary, EVP-Strategy, Research & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENGIE5.32%36 104
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-0.87%104 996
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-1.25%48 719
SEMPRA ENERGY-4.48%46 437
NATIONAL GRID PLC4.62%45 710
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.-3.66%28 809