ENGIE : Universal Registration Document 2022

What is your view of the transformations in the global energy landscape?

Jean-PierreClamadieu: The outbreak of war in Ukraine triggered an unprecedented situation on the energy markets with the gradual isolation of Russia which, as recently as 2021, was the leading energy exporter. Against this backdrop, securing supplies and stepping up the energy transition to boost its strategic independence have become top priorities for Europe. This energy transition is all the more urgent as climate change is becoming increasingly visible, through extreme weather and climate phenomena which underline the pressing need to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions. At the same time, with regard to the commitments made by States, no major progress was achieved during COP27.

Notwithstanding its emergency responses, it is vital for Europe to understand that a combination of high energy prices and the implementation in the United States of a highly attractive framework for investors, and in particular those committed to green technologies, could weaken its industrial heritage in the long term. I believe that a European response is essential, by leveraging tools as simple and powerful as those set out in the Inflation Reduction Act.

How has ENGIE addressed the crisis brought about by the war in Ukraine?

Catherine MacGregor: ENGIE has been at the forefront. We have successfully diversified and secured our gas supply source to meet our customers' needs. We have fulfilled our mission alongside other States, by maximizing the use of our gas networks, in terms of transport, distribution, and import and storage terminals. This allowed us to prepare for the winter with confidence.

We have also acted to support both our individual and corporate customers, alongside the public authorities. Our Group has been fully focused and I would like to thank the teams for their unwavering commitment.

At the same time, despite the crisis, we have continued to implement our strategic plan, with the completion of the sale of EQUANS in October marking a major milestone. ENGIE is now refocused on its core businesses and key markets and is in an excellent position to generate growth. We are fully committed to stepping up the energy transition, thanks to a more integrated, more digital and more industrial Group. This includes reinforcing our efforts in terms of health and safety at work, which is a top priority for ENGIE - this year we have launched a plan to rally the entire Group and its subcontractors around this crucial issue.