SUMMARY

1 Presentation of the Group

1.1

History and organization

1.2

Strategy and objectives

1.3

Research and innovation

1.4

Financial Performance

1.5

CSR performance

1.6

Description of the Group's activities

1.7

Real estate, plant and equipment

Risk factors and internal

2 control

2.1

Risk management process

2.2

Risk factors

2.3

Internal control procedures

Information on the share capital

and shareholding

5.1

Information on capital

5.2

Non-equity securities

5.3

Green Bonds

5.4

Shareholding

5.5

Financial reporting schedule

Financial information

235

6.1

Review of the financial position

6.2

Consolidated financial statements

6.3

Statutory auditors' report on the

consolidated financial statements

6.4 Parent company financial statements

at December 31, 2023

Non-Financial Statement

3 and CSR information AFR

3.1 Corporate Social Responsibility

6.5 Statutory auditors' report on the financial

statements

Additional information

3.2

Business model

3.3

Analysis of main CSR risks and challenges

3.4

Social information

3.5

Environmental information

General information on ENGIE and its bylaws

7.2

Material contracts

7.3

Litigation and arbitration

7.4

Public documents

3.6

Societal information

3.7

Procurement, subcontracting and suppliers

3.8

Ethics and compliance

3.9

Vigilance Plan

3.10 Appendix - Taxonomy tables

3.11 Independent third party's report on

consolidated non-financial statement

3.12 Statutory auditors' reasonable assurance

report on a selection of the group's social and

environmental information for the year

ended 31 December 2023

7.5 Party responsible for the Universal

Registration Document

7.6

Conversion table

7.7

Units of Measurement

7.8

Short forms and acronyms

7.9

Glossary

7.10 Thematic index

7.11 Comparison table

4

Corporate governance

4.1

Organization and functioning of governance

4.2

Compensation of corporate officers

and members of the Executive Committee

4.3 Additional information concerning corporate

governance

4.4 Corporate Governance Code

4.5 Statutory auditors' report on related party

agreements

Information disclosed in the Annual Financial Report is indicated in the contents by the pictogram AFR

On cover: The Hazelwood Battery Energy Storage System was commissioned in July 2023 on the site of a former coal-fired power station and mine, and showcases ENGIE's growing BESS activities. The BESS and surrounding rehabilitation project demonstrates the Group's commitment to retire from coal-based electricity production and repurpose these sites for new energy technologies. The rehabilitation of the mine void (at the centre of picture) will deliver a safe, stable, sustainable and non- polluting site that enables productive future uses. More infos on www.hazelwoodrehabilitation.com.au

Universal

registration

document 2023

INCLUDING ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

This Universal Registration Document was filed on March 7, 2024, with the AMF (n° D.24-0085), in its capacity as competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, without prior approval pursuant to Article 9 of the aforementioned regulation.

This is a translation into English of the Universal Registration Document original report issued in French and it is available on www.engie.com.

MESSAGE FROM THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS & THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

CATHERINE MACGREGOR

JEAN-PIERRE CLAMADIEU

Chief Executive Officer

Chairman of the Board of Directors

How do you view the transformation of the global energy landscape?

Jean-PierreClamadieu: A new world energy order has taken shape, driven by the need to simultaneously secure our supply and decarbonize our economies. 2023 was a record year for the energy transition, both in terms of the additional renewable electricity production capacity installed around the world (+510 GW!) and investments in clean energy (€1.7 trillion). However, these transition -accelerating trends are set against a backdrop of uncertainty, marked by heightened geopolitical tension and a shift in regional alliances. The energy markets remain volatile, in a macroeconomic environment that is characterized by low growth and high interest rates. There is increasing international competition around these transition activities, with the implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in the United States as a notable example. Europe is mobilizing to provide a strong regulatory response to the risk of deindustrialization. This is a vital debate to which we are actively contribu- ting. Finally, we are seeing an increasing polarization in how stakeholders are responding to the climate crisis, with varying levels of support for the energy transition.

What do these transformations mean for Europe and its energy mix?

Jean-PierreClamadieu: The challenge we are facing is

threefold: we must decarbonize our energy mix, ensure that our economies remain competitive and secure our energy supply. We are convinced that accelerating the energy transition is key to success on all three counts. This is borne out by our 2050 decarbonization scenario for Europe. A Net Zero Carbon trajectory that meets these three objectives is within our grasp. It is based on a balanced energy mix, which guarantees the reliability and resilience of the system while minimizing its costs. We can draw five specific conclusions from this scenario. First, we need to action all the potential drivers of decarbonization. Second, the combination of the electron and the molecule is key to the success of the energy transition. Third, we need to massively scale up renewable electricity, with a sixfold increase in our solar and wind electricity production. Fourth, we must make ready the major flexibility capacity (batteries, hydroe- lectricity, etc.) that we will need in order to balance our networks. Finally, energy saving and efficiency will also be essential to achieving our objectives, with an expected reduction in energy demand of 34% by 2050.

How does ENGIE's integrated model ensure that it is uniquely positioned to lead the transition?

Catherine MacGregor: ENGIE's integrated model is based primarily on the complementarity of our activities, with our four GBUs developing all the components of a low-carbon energy mix, and GEMS, our energy management entity, at the heart of this model. We are one of the global leaders in renewable energy with a platform that we are continually expanding: 41.4 GW of installed capacity. We operate the infrastructures necessary to the security of our supply, both electricity and gas: 5,720 km of power lines along with a biomethane injection capacity of 11 TWh on our networks. We are developing our portfolio of flexibility solutions in addition to renewables, with, in particular, 1.3 GW of battery storage in operation at the start of 2024. We are also developing the decentralized networks needed for the decarbonization of our customers, such as our portfolio of heating networks (20.2 GW in operation). But above all, and beyond the sum of these activities, we stand out thanks to our ability to integrate them into effective and optimized energy management, ensuring that electrons and molecules are available in the right place, at the right time. We have a portfolio of complementary assets, optimally managed thanks to our thorough understanding of the markets. This is what enables ENGIE to make a difference. In 2023, thanks to the strength of this model, we achieved excellent operational and financial performance.

How is minimizing the cost of the transition essential to its social acceptability and success?

Catherine MacGregor: If the energy transition is not accepted by society, we will not be able to implement it - and this battle has not yet been won, far from it. The main argument against the transition is its cost, since people's standard of living and geographical location affects their ability to support the energy transition. As such, proving that we can achieve an energy transition that is affordable, socially equitable and in everyone's best interest is vital. I am convinced that the energy transition will bring about major opportunities for our economies. It will be a key generator of stable and local employment. According to the International Energy Agency's Net Zero Carbon scenario, 17 million jobs will be created in the energy sector by 2030. Moreover, the energy transition will not fuel rising energy prices. Renewables are now more competitive than thermal gas or coal assets, and they are less dependent on the geopolitical context, which means they provide price assurance in times of crisis. Compared to the devastating cost of inaction, which would lead to huge economic losses and deepen existing inequalities - 68 to 135 million people could be pushed into poverty by 2030 because of climate change - the energy transition paves the way to a brighter future and protects our prosperity and social cohesion.

...an energy transition that is affordable, socially equitable and in everyone's best interest is vital.

What progress has the Group made regarding its ESG commitments?

Jean-PierreClamadieu: First of all, we met our climate commitments in 2023. We continued to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, with 52 million tons of emissions from energy production. In terms of renewable capacity, we have achieved our target of an additional 3.9 GW installed, with the share of renewables in our energy mix now at 41%. In addition, in 2023 we issued green bonds worth nearly €5.99 billion, more than any other company in the world. At the same time, we launched ambitious initiatives to contribute to the decarbonization of our suppliers. We strengthened our commitment to nature conservation, as part of the Act4nature initiative. This included our commitment to reducing the freshwater consumption related to our energy production activities by 70% by 2030 compared to 2019. Finally, we have made progress on our societal commitments, in particular by achieving our 2023 target of 31% female managers.

In terms of its strategy, what are the Group's priorities for transforming its industrial culture?

Catherine MacGregor: If we are to lead the energy tran- sition, we need to become an increasingly integrated, industrial and digital group, with all the expertise and skills necessary for the jobs of tomorrow. Transformation therefore continues to be at the heart of our operational priorities. Our top priority remains health and safety, and we are continuing to roll out our ENGIE One Safety plan. This is a new safety culture that we are integrating, across all Group entities and geographic areas, which has made significant progress. In 2024, we will step up our efforts to achieve our goal of zero fatal accidents. We will also accelerate the deployment of our digital plan, to develop our solutions at Group level - particularly with regard to data management and generative AI. Finally, in a talent war and transformation of energy professions context, we are prioritizing the skills development of our employees.

ENGIE AT A GLANCE

ENGIE IS A WORLD LEADER

IN ENERGY TRANSITION

OUR PURPOSE

To accelerate the transition to a carbon-neutral economy

Enshrined in the Group's bylaws, "the purpose ("Raison d'être") of ENGIE is to act to accelerate the transition to a carbon-neutral economy, through low-energy solutions that are more respectful of the environment. This purpose brings together the company, its employees, customers and shareholders, and reconciles economic performance and positive impact

on people and the planet. ENGIE's action is assessed in its entirety and over time."

ENGIE IN FIGURES (1)

97,300

employees

302,774 km

of gas and electricity transmission and distribution networks

4.3 GW

of nuclear electricity production installed capacity

41.4 GW

of total installed capacity in Renewables

(+3.9 GW in 2023)

58.5 GW

of thermal electricity production installed capacity

1.3 GW

of battery storage in operation

190,000

B2B customers

25.3 GW

of decentralized energy production installed capacity (heating, cooling, electricity, etc.) (2)

22.5 M

B2C energy supply and service contracts

€20.9bn

green bonds issued since 2014

2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

82.6bn

in revenues

5.4bn

in net recurring income Group share from continuing operations

Economic net

debt / EBITDA ratio

3.1 X

9.5bn

in EBIT excluding Nuclear

8.1bn

in growth CAPEX

Proposed 2023 dividend of 1.43 per share

Rating

Strong investment grade

  1. Rounded figures at December 31, 2023
  2. At 100%.
ENGIE AT A GLANCE

EBIT WORLDWIDE

REST OF EUROPE

FRANCE

OTHERS (3)

€2.2bn

€0.1bn

€2.6bn

€2.7bn

NORTHAMERICA

ASIA,MIDDLE EAST, AFRICA

SOUTH AMERICA

€1.9bn

€0.5bn

OUR BUSINESSES:

y RENEWABLES

y FLEXGEN & RETAIL

y OTHERS (including GLOBAL ENERGY

y NETWORKS

y NUCLEAR

MANAGEMENT & SALES)

  • ENERGY SOLUTIONS

2030 CSR OBJECTIVES

43 Mt CO2 eq.

of greenhouse gas emissions from power generation

Between

40 and 60%

of female managers within the Group (31.2% in 2023)

58%

renewable electricity production capacity

Annual Financial Report, Management Report, Board of Directors' Report on corporate governance and other special Report

This Universal Registration Document includes:

  • all the items of the Annual Financial Report mentioned in Section I of Article L.451-1-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code, and in Article 222-3 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), the French Financial Markets Authority;
  • all the mandatory information included in the Management Report of the Board of Directors to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of April 26, 2023, as stipulated in Article L.225-100 of the French Commercial Code;
  • all the information included in the Board of Directors' Report on corporate governance as provided for in Article L.225-37 of the French Commercial Code, and
  • the special Report on free share allocations provided for in Article L.225-197-4 of the French Commercial Code.

A comparison table between the documents mentioned in these texts and the corresponding headings in this document can be found in Section 7.11 of this Universal Registration Document.

Incorporation by reference

In accordance with Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129 of June 14, 2017, this Universal Registration Document incorporates by reference the following information, to which the reader should refer:

  • for the ENGIE fiscal year ended December 31, 2022: the Management Report, consolidated financial statements prepared according to IFRS and the related Statutory Auditors' report appearing on pages 225 to 244 and 245 to 368 of the Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on March 9, 2023, under number D. 23-0082;
  • for the ENGIE fiscal year ended December 31, 2021: the Management Report, consolidated financial statements prepared according to IFRS and the related Statutory Auditors' report appearing on pages 203 to 222 and 223 to 346 of the Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on March 9, 2022, under number D. 22-0079;

The information included in these documents, along with the information mentioned above, is replaced or updated by the information included in this Universal Registration Document. These documents are available under the conditions described in Section 7.4 "Documents available to the public" of this Universal Registration Document.

Forward-looking information and market data

This Universal Registration Document contains forward-looking information, particularly in Section 1.1 "History and organization," Section 1.6 "Description of the Group's activities," and Section 6.1.1.1.2 "2024-2026 outlook and guidance." This information is not historical data and therefore should not be construed as a guarantee that the events and data mentioned will occur or that the targets will be achieved, since these are by nature subject to unpredictable events and external factors, such especially as those described in Chapter 2 "Risk factors and internal control."

Unless otherwise stated, the market data included in this Universal Registration Document comes from internal estimates by ENGIE based on publicly available data.

Note

In this Universal Registration Document, the terms "ENGIE," the "Company," the "Issuer," and the "Enterprise" refer to public limited company ENGIE. The term "Group" refers to ENGIE and its subsidiaries.

A conversion table, a list of units of measurement, abbreviations and acronyms, a glossary of the most frequently used technical terms and a thematic index are featured in Sections 7.6, 7.7, 7.8, 7.9 and 7.10 of this Universal Registration Document.

Copies of this Universal Registration Document are available at no cost on the Company website (www.engie.com/en), on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org/en),as well as from ENGIE, 1 place Samuel de Champlain - 92400 Courbevoie (France).

PRESENTATION

OF THE GROUP

1.1 History and organization

1.5 CSR performance

1.1.1

Presentation

1.5.1

CSR policy

1.1.2 History and evolution of the Company

1.5.2 Achievement of CSR targets by 2030

1.1.3

Organization of the Group

1.5.3

CSR ratings

1.2

Strategy and objectives

1.6 Description of the Group's activities

20

1.2.1 Ongoing implementation of the strategic

1.6.1

GBU Renewables

1.6.2

GBU Networks

1.2.2 An effective commitment to the energy

1.6.3

GBU Energy Solutions

1.6.4 GBU FlexGen & Retail

1.2.3 Strategic objectives structured by business line

1.6.5

Nuclear

1.2.4

Internal performance

1.6.6 Other - including Global Energy

1.3

Research and innovation

1.6.7

Group business model

1.3.1

Description and organization

1.3.2

Research activities

1.7 Real estate, plant and equipment

1.4

Financial Performance

1.4.1

2023 Highlights

1.4.2 Financial objectives for 2024-2026

1.4.3 2023 key financial figures

HISTORY AND ORGANIZATION

1.1 HISTORY AND ORGANIZATION

1.1.1 PRESENTATION

"The purpose ("Raison d'être") of ENGIE is to act to accelerate the transition to a carbon-neutral economy, through low-energy solutions that are more respectful of the environment. This purpose brings together the company, its employees, customers and shareholders and reconciles economic performance and positive impact on people and the planet. ENGIE's action is assessed in its entirety and over time.ˮ

ENGIE is a European and world leader (1) in renewable energy production, centralized and decentralized energy networks and associated services, flexible electricity production and gas and electricity supply:

  • renewable energy production: ENGIE is the second-largest hydropower operator, the number one wind and solar energy (2) company in France and the second-largest developer in Europe. It is one of the global leaders in long- term green energy supply contracts for companies (Corporate Power Purchase Agreements - Corporate PPA), the largest independent hydropower producer in Brazil (1), a player in wind power and a pioneer in floating offshore wind, developed through its joint venture with EDP Renovàveis, Ocean Winds;
  • centralized energy networks: the Group is the leading gas network operator in Europe (1), particularly through independent subsidiaries, with a portfolio that includes transmission networks, distribution networks, and LNG storage and terminals. It is also a major player in Latin America, particularly Mexico, Brazil and Chile, operating gas and electricity transmission networks;
  • decentralized energy networks and energy services: ENGIE is one of the global leaders (1) which supports cities, local authorities, industrial and service sector customers in the decarbonization of their energy networks. Energy Solutions' activities are divided into three main categories: local energy networks (notably heating and cooling networks, low-carbonmobility), on-siteenergy production (heating, cooling, electricity production using solar power, energy storage, etc.) and energy performance and management services (consulting, engineering, energy performance services);
  • flexible electricity production and gas and electricity supply: the Group is one of the leading power producers in Europe, notably supplying solutions that provide flexibility to the network via its gas-firedpower plants. It also invests in the development of battery capacities to bring the necessary flexibility to the electricity grid. Moreover it is the benchmark operator in nuclear energy in Belgium. ENGIE provides gas and electricity to end-customersworldwide, with almost 20 million contracts. Nearly half of its customers are located outside France. In Europe, ENGIE is one of the top gas sellers and importers. In France, ENGIE is the historic leader of gas marketing and the second-largestproducer and supplier of electricity. In Belgium, ENGIE, through its subsidiary Electrabel, is the leading producer and supplier of electricity as well as the leading supplier of natural gas (1).

1.1.2 HISTORY AND EVOLUTION OF THE COMPANY

The Company is the result of the merger of SUEZ into Gaz de France, following the decisions of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings of Gaz de France and SUEZ of July 16, 2008. The merger took effect on July 22, 2008.

Gaz de France was initially incorporated in 1946 as an EPIC (French public industrial and commercial enterprise). It became a limited liability company with a 99-year term under Law 2004-803 of August 9, 2004, on the public service of electricity and gas and electricity and gas companies (amending Law 46-628 of April 8, 1946).

On July 7, 2005, Gaz de France publicly floated its shares on the stock market. The Company's shares were first listed on July 7, 2005.

Law 2004-803 of August 9, 2004, as amended by Law 2006- 1537 of December 7, 2006, governing the energy sector and Decree 2007-1784 of December 19, 2007, authorized the transfer of the Company from the public to the private sector. On July 22, 2008, Gaz de France absorbed SUEZ in a merger which entailed transferring the majority of the Company's share capital to the private sector. The new Company took the name GDF SUEZ.

SUEZ itself was the result of the merger in 1997 of Compagnie de Suez and Lyonnaise des Eaux. SUEZ became an international industrial and services group whose objective was to meet essential requirements in electricity, gas, energy and industry services, water and waste management.

The deregulation of European energy markets in the early 1990s accelerated the international development of both Gaz de France and SUEZ, which progressively expanded their activities beyond their respective traditional markets, both in Europe and internationally. This development continued with

GDF SUEZ.

Thus, on February 3, 2011, GDF SUEZ completed a merger with International Power. In 2012, it reaffirmed its strategy to become a leading player on the global energy market, finalizing the purchase of shares held by the minority shareholders of International Power on June 29.

The SUEZ Environnement Company shareholders' agreement expired on July 22, 2013, and was not renewed. The cooperation and shared functions agreement and the financing agreement between the Company and SUEZ Environnement Company have also come to an end. The Company then used the equity method to consolidate SUEZ Environnement Company's activities, rather than full consolidation.

  1. Competitive positions established on the basis of specialist work within the Group, carried out using available information published by stakeholders or entities providing external analysis (Bloomberg and Global Data). They are established within the scope of the Group as at 12/31/2023.
  2. Source BNEF.
