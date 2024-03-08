UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2023
Including annual financial report
SUMMARY
5
1.2
Strategy and objectives
12
AFR
AFR
1.3
Research and innovation
13
AFR
1.4
Financial Performance
14
AFR
1.5
CSR performance
17
AFR
AFR
1.6
Description of the Group's activities
20
1.7
Real estate, plant and equipment
37
6
Risk factors and internal
2 control
39
AFR
2.1
Risk management process
41
2.2
Risk factors
43
2.3
Internal control procedures
59
Information on the share capital
and shareholding
219
5.1
Information on capital
220
5.2
Non-equity securities
222
5.3
Green Bonds
223
5.4
Shareholding
232
5.5
Financial reporting schedule
234
Financial information
235
AFR
6.1
Review of the financial position
236
6.2
Consolidated financial statements
253
6.3
Statutory auditors' report on the
consolidated financial statements
364
6.4 Parent company financial statements
at December 31, 2023
371
Non-Financial Statement
3 and CSR information AFR
3.1 Corporate Social Responsibility
63
64 7
6.5 Statutory auditors' report on the financial
statements
416
Additional information
421
3.2
Business model
3.3
Analysis of main CSR risks and challenges
3.4
Social information
3.5
Environmental information
71
73
85
107
AFR
7.1
General information on ENGIE and its bylaws
422
7.2
Material contracts
423
7.3
Litigation and arbitration
423
7.4
Public documents
424
3.6
Societal information
3.7
Procurement, subcontracting and suppliers
3.8
Ethics and compliance
3.9
Vigilance Plan
3.10 Appendix - Taxonomy tables
3.11 Independent third party's report on
consolidated non-financial statement
3.12 Statutory auditors' reasonable assurance
report on a selection of the group's social and
environmental information for the year
ended 31 December 2023
116AFR
120
121
124
136
151
154
7.5 Party responsible for the Universal
Registration Document
424
7.6
Conversion table
424
7.7
Units of Measurement
425
7.8
Short forms and acronyms
426
7.9
Glossary
427
7.10 Thematic index
430
7.11 Comparison table
431
4
AFR
AFR
AFR
AFR
Corporate governance
157
4.1
Organization and functioning of governance
158
4.2
Compensation of corporate officers
and members of the Executive Committee
190
4.3 Additional information concerning corporate
governance
210
4.4 Corporate Governance Code
216
4.5 Statutory auditors' report on related party
agreements
217
Information disclosed in the Annual Financial Report is indicated in the contents by the pictogram AFR
On cover: The Hazelwood Battery Energy Storage System was commissioned in July 2023 on the site of a former coal-fired power station and mine, and showcases ENGIE's growing BESS activities. The BESS and surrounding rehabilitation project demonstrates the Group's commitment to retire from coal-based electricity production and repurpose these sites for new energy technologies. The rehabilitation of the mine void (at the centre of picture) will deliver a safe, stable, sustainable and non- polluting site that enables productive future uses. More infos on www.hazelwoodrehabilitation.com.au
Universal
registration
document 2023
INCLUDING ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
This Universal Registration Document was filed on March 7, 2024, with the AMF (n° D.24-0085), in its capacity as competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, without prior approval pursuant to Article 9 of the aforementioned regulation. The Universal Registration Document may be used for the purposes of a public offering of securities or admission of securities to trading on a regulated market if it is supplemented by a prospectus and, if applicable, a summary of any amendments to the Universal Registration Document. This package of documents is approved by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.
This is a translation into English of the Universal Registration Document original report issued in French and it is available on www.engie.com. This translation is provided solely for the convenient of English speaking readers. The annual financial report is a reproduction of the official version of the annual financial report which has been prepared in ESEF (European Single Electronic Format) and is available also on www.engie.com/en.
Universal registration document 2023 - ENGIE 1
MESSAGE FROM THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS & THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CATHERINE MACGREGOR
JEAN-PIERRE CLAMADIEU
Chief Executive Officer
Chairman of the Board of Directors
How do you view the transformation of the global energy landscape?
Jean-PierreClamadieu: A new world energy order has taken shape, driven by the need to simultaneously secure our supply and decarbonize our economies. 2023 was a record year for the energy transition, both in terms of the additional renewable electricity production capacity installed around the world (+510 GW!) and investments in clean energy (€1.7 trillion). However, these transition -accelerating trends are set against a backdrop of uncertainty, marked by heightened geopolitical tension and a shift in regional alliances. The energy markets remain volatile, in a macroeconomic environment that is characterized by low growth and high interest rates. There is increasing international competition around these transition activities, with the implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in the United States as a notable example. Europe is mobilizing to provide a strong regulatory response to the risk of deindustrialization. This is a vital debate to which we are actively contribu- ting. Finally, we are seeing an increasing polarization in how stakeholders are responding to the climate crisis, with varying levels of support for the energy transition.
What do these transformations mean for Europe and its energy mix?
Jean-PierreClamadieu: The challenge we are facing is
threefold: we must decarbonize our energy mix, ensure that our economies remain competitive and secure our energy supply. We are convinced that accelerating the energy transition is key to success on all three counts. This is borne out by our 2050 decarbonization scenario for Europe. A Net Zero Carbon trajectory that meets these three objectives is within our grasp. It is based on a balanced energy mix, which guarantees the reliability and resilience of the system while minimizing its costs. We can draw five specific conclusions from this scenario. First, we need to action all the potential drivers of decarbonization. Second, the combination of the electron and the molecule is key to the success of the energy transition. Third, we need to massively scale up renewable electricity, with a sixfold increase in our solar and wind electricity production. Fourth, we must make ready the major flexibility capacity (batteries, hydroe- lectricity, etc.) that we will need in order to balance our networks. Finally, energy saving and efficiency will also be essential to achieving our objectives, with an expected reduction in energy demand of 34% by 2050.
- Universal registration document 2023 - ENGIE
How does ENGIE's integrated model ensure that it is uniquely positioned to lead the transition?
Catherine MacGregor: ENGIE's integrated model is based primarily on the complementarity of our activities, with our four GBUs developing all the components of a low-carbon energy mix, and GEMS, our energy management entity, at the heart of this model. We are one of the global leaders in renewable energy with a platform that we are continually expanding: 41.4 GW of installed capacity. We operate the infrastructures necessary to the security of our supply, both electricity and gas: 5,720 km of power lines along with a biomethane injection capacity of 11 TWh on our networks. We are developing our portfolio of flexibility solutions in addition to renewables, with, in particular, 1.3 GW of battery storage in operation at the start of 2024. We are also developing the decentralized networks needed for the decarbonization of our customers, such as our portfolio of heating networks (20.2 GW in operation). But above all, and beyond the sum of these activities, we stand out thanks to our ability to integrate them into effective and optimized energy management, ensuring that electrons and molecules are available in the right place, at the right time. We have a portfolio of complementary assets, optimally managed thanks to our thorough understanding of the markets. This is what enables ENGIE to make a difference. In 2023, thanks to the strength of this model, we achieved excellent operational and financial performance.
How is minimizing the cost of the transition essential to its social acceptability and success?
Catherine MacGregor: If the energy transition is not accepted by society, we will not be able to implement it - and this battle has not yet been won, far from it. The main argument against the transition is its cost, since people's standard of living and geographical location affects their ability to support the energy transition. As such, proving that we can achieve an energy transition that is affordable, socially equitable and in everyone's best interest is vital. I am convinced that the energy transition will bring about major opportunities for our economies. It will be a key generator of stable and local employment. According to the International Energy Agency's Net Zero Carbon scenario, 17 million jobs will be created in the energy sector by 2030. Moreover, the energy transition will not fuel rising energy prices. Renewables are now more competitive than thermal gas or coal assets, and they are less dependent on the geopolitical context, which means they provide price assurance in times of crisis. Compared to the devastating cost of inaction, which would lead to huge economic losses and deepen existing inequalities - 68 to 135 million people could be pushed into poverty by 2030 because of climate change - the energy transition paves the way to a brighter future and protects our prosperity and social cohesion.
...an energy transition that is affordable, socially equitable and in everyone's best interest is vital.
What progress has the Group made regarding its ESG commitments?
Jean-PierreClamadieu: First of all, we met our climate commitments in 2023. We continued to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, with 52 million tons of emissions from energy production. In terms of renewable capacity, we have achieved our target of an additional 3.9 GW installed, with the share of renewables in our energy mix now at 41%. In addition, in 2023 we issued green bonds worth nearly €5.99 billion, more than any other company in the world. At the same time, we launched ambitious initiatives to contribute to the decarbonization of our suppliers. We strengthened our commitment to nature conservation, as part of the Act4nature initiative. This included our commitment to reducing the freshwater consumption related to our energy production activities by 70% by 2030 compared to 2019. Finally, we have made progress on our societal commitments, in particular by achieving our 2023 target of 31% female managers.
In terms of its strategy, what are the Group's priorities for transforming its industrial culture?
Catherine MacGregor: If we are to lead the energy tran- sition, we need to become an increasingly integrated, industrial and digital group, with all the expertise and skills necessary for the jobs of tomorrow. Transformation therefore continues to be at the heart of our operational priorities. Our top priority remains health and safety, and we are continuing to roll out our ENGIE One Safety plan. This is a new safety culture that we are integrating, across all Group entities and geographic areas, which has made significant progress. In 2024, we will step up our efforts to achieve our goal of zero fatal accidents. We will also accelerate the deployment of our digital plan, to develop our solutions at Group level - particularly with regard to data management and generative AI. Finally, in a talent war and transformation of energy professions context, we are prioritizing the skills development of our employees.
Universal registration document 2023 - ENGIE 3
ENGIE AT A GLANCE
ENGIE IS A WORLD LEADER
IN ENERGY TRANSITION
OUR PURPOSE
To accelerate the transition to a carbon-neutral economy
Enshrined in the Group's bylaws, "the purpose ("Raison d'être") of ENGIE is to act to accelerate the transition to a carbon-neutral economy, through low-energy solutions that are more respectful of the environment. This purpose brings together the company, its employees, customers and shareholders, and reconciles economic performance and positive impact
on people and the planet. ENGIE's action is assessed in its entirety and over time."
ENGIE IN FIGURES (1)
97,300
employees
302,774 km
of gas and electricity transmission and distribution networks
4.3 GW
of nuclear electricity production installed capacity
41.4 GW
of total installed capacity in Renewables
(+3.9 GW in 2023)
58.5 GW
of thermal electricity production installed capacity
1.3 GW
of battery storage in operation
190,000
B2B customers
25.3 GW
of decentralized energy production installed capacity (heating, cooling, electricity, etc.) (2)
22.5 M
B2C energy supply and service contracts
€20.9bn
green bonds issued since 2014
2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS
€82.6bn
in revenues
€5.4bn
in net recurring income Group share from continuing operations
Economic net
debt / EBITDA ratio
3.1 X
€9.5bn
in EBIT excluding Nuclear
€8.1bn
in growth CAPEX
Proposed 2023 dividend of €1.43 per share
Rating
Strong investment grade
- Rounded figures at December 31, 2023
- At 100%.
- Universal registration document 2023 - ENGIE
ENGIE AT A GLANCE
EBIT WORLDWIDE
REST OF EUROPE
FRANCE
OTHERS (3)
€2.2bn
€0.1bn
€2.6bn
€2.7bn
NORTHAMERICA
ASIA,MIDDLE EAST, AFRICA
SOUTH AMERICA
€1.9bn
€0.5bn
OUR BUSINESSES:
y RENEWABLES
y FLEXGEN & RETAIL
y OTHERS (including GLOBAL ENERGY
y NETWORKS
y NUCLEAR
MANAGEMENT & SALES)
- ENERGY SOLUTIONS
2030 CSR OBJECTIVES
43 Mt CO2 eq.
of greenhouse gas emissions from power generation
Between
40 and 60%
of female managers within the Group (31.2% in 2023)
58%
renewable electricity production capacity
3) Encompassing in particular GEMS and holding compagnies and Corporate activities.
Universal registration document 2023 - ENGIE 5
Annual Financial Report, Management Report, Board of Directors' Report on corporate governance and other special Report
This Universal Registration Document includes:
- all the items of the Annual Financial Report mentioned in Section I of Article L.451-1-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code, and in Article 222-3 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), the French Financial Markets Authority;
- all the mandatory information included in the Management Report of the Board of Directors to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of April 26, 2023, as stipulated in Article L.225-100 of the French Commercial Code;
- all the information included in the Board of Directors' Report on corporate governance as provided for in Article L.225-37 of the French Commercial Code, and
- the special Report on free share allocations provided for in Article L.225-197-4 of the French Commercial Code.
A comparison table between the documents mentioned in these texts and the corresponding headings in this document can be found in Section 7.11 of this Universal Registration Document.
Incorporation by reference
In accordance with Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129 of June 14, 2017, this Universal Registration Document incorporates by reference the following information, to which the reader should refer:
- for the ENGIE fiscal year ended December 31, 2022: the Management Report, consolidated financial statements prepared according to IFRS and the related Statutory Auditors' report appearing on pages 225 to 244 and 245 to 368 of the Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on March 9, 2023, under number D. 23-0082;
- for the ENGIE fiscal year ended December 31, 2021: the Management Report, consolidated financial statements prepared according to IFRS and the related Statutory Auditors' report appearing on pages 203 to 222 and 223 to 346 of the Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on March 9, 2022, under number D. 22-0079;
The information included in these documents, along with the information mentioned above, is replaced or updated by the information included in this Universal Registration Document. These documents are available under the conditions described in Section 7.4 "Documents available to the public" of this Universal Registration Document.
Forward-looking information and market data
This Universal Registration Document contains forward-looking information, particularly in Section 1.1 "History and organization," Section 1.6 "Description of the Group's activities," and Section 6.1.1.1.2 "2024-2026 outlook and guidance." This information is not historical data and therefore should not be construed as a guarantee that the events and data mentioned will occur or that the targets will be achieved, since these are by nature subject to unpredictable events and external factors, such especially as those described in Chapter 2 "Risk factors and internal control."
Unless otherwise stated, the market data included in this Universal Registration Document comes from internal estimates by ENGIE based on publicly available data.
Note
In this Universal Registration Document, the terms "ENGIE," the "Company," the "Issuer," and the "Enterprise" refer to public limited company ENGIE. The term "Group" refers to ENGIE and its subsidiaries.
A conversion table, a list of units of measurement, abbreviations and acronyms, a glossary of the most frequently used technical terms and a thematic index are featured in Sections 7.6, 7.7, 7.8, 7.9 and 7.10 of this Universal Registration Document.
Copies of this Universal Registration Document are available at no cost on the Company website (www.engie.com/en), on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org/en),as well as from ENGIE, 1 place Samuel de Champlain - 92400 Courbevoie (France).
- Universal registration document 2023 - ENGIE
1
PRESENTATION
OF THE GROUP
1.5 CSR performance
17
1.5.1
CSR policy
17
1.5.2 Achievement of CSR targets by 2030
18
1.1.3
Organization of the Group
9
1.5.3
CSR ratings
20
1.2
Strategy and objectives
12
1.6 Description of the Group's activities
20
1.2.1 Ongoing implementation of the strategic
12
1.6.1
GBU Renewables
20
road map
1.6.2
GBU Networks
23
1.2.2 An effective commitment to the energy
12
1.6.3
GBU Energy Solutions
28
transition
1.6.4 GBU FlexGen & Retail
31
1.2.3 Strategic objectives structured by business line
12
1.6.5
Nuclear
35
1.2.4
Internal performance
13
1.6.6 Other - including Global Energy
36
1.3
Research and innovation
13
Management & Sales (GEMS)
1.6.7
Group business model
37
1.3.1
Description and organization
13
1.3.2
Research activities
14
1.7 Real estate, plant and equipment
37
1.4
Financial Performance
14
1.4.1
2023 Highlights
14
1.4.2 Financial objectives for 2024-2026
15
1.4.3 2023 key financial figures
16
Universal registration document 2023 - ENGIE 7
- PRESENTATION OF THE GROUP
HISTORY AND ORGANIZATION
1.1 HISTORY AND ORGANIZATION
1.1.1 PRESENTATION
"The purpose ("Raison d'être") of ENGIE is to act to accelerate the transition to a carbon-neutral economy, through low-energy solutions that are more respectful of the environment. This purpose brings together the company, its employees, customers and shareholders and reconciles economic performance and positive impact on people and the planet. ENGIE's action is assessed in its entirety and over time.ˮ
ENGIE is a European and world leader (1) in renewable energy production, centralized and decentralized energy networks and associated services, flexible electricity production and gas and electricity supply:
- renewable energy production: ENGIE is the second-largest hydropower operator, the number one wind and solar energy (2) company in France and the second-largest developer in Europe. It is one of the global leaders in long- term green energy supply contracts for companies (Corporate Power Purchase Agreements - Corporate PPA), the largest independent hydropower producer in Brazil (1), a player in wind power and a pioneer in floating offshore wind, developed through its joint venture with EDP Renovàveis, Ocean Winds;
- centralized energy networks: the Group is the leading gas network operator in Europe (1), particularly through independent subsidiaries, with a portfolio that includes transmission networks, distribution networks, and LNG storage and terminals. It is also a major player in Latin America, particularly Mexico, Brazil and Chile, operating gas and electricity transmission networks;
- decentralized energy networks and energy services: ENGIE is one of the global leaders (1) which supports cities, local authorities, industrial and service sector customers in the decarbonization of their energy networks. Energy Solutions' activities are divided into three main categories: local energy networks (notably heating and cooling networks, low-carbonmobility), on-siteenergy production (heating, cooling, electricity production using solar power, energy storage, etc.) and energy performance and management services (consulting, engineering, energy performance services);
- flexible electricity production and gas and electricity supply: the Group is one of the leading power producers in Europe, notably supplying solutions that provide flexibility to the network via its gas-firedpower plants. It also invests in the development of battery capacities to bring the necessary flexibility to the electricity grid. Moreover it is the benchmark operator in nuclear energy in Belgium. ENGIE provides gas and electricity to end-customersworldwide, with almost 20 million contracts. Nearly half of its customers are located outside France. In Europe, ENGIE is one of the top gas sellers and importers. In France, ENGIE is the historic leader of gas marketing and the second-largestproducer and supplier of electricity. In Belgium, ENGIE, through its subsidiary Electrabel, is the leading producer and supplier of electricity as well as the leading supplier of natural gas (1).
1.1.2 HISTORY AND EVOLUTION OF THE COMPANY
The Company is the result of the merger of SUEZ into Gaz de France, following the decisions of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings of Gaz de France and SUEZ of July 16, 2008. The merger took effect on July 22, 2008.
Gaz de France was initially incorporated in 1946 as an EPIC (French public industrial and commercial enterprise). It became a limited liability company with a 99-year term under Law 2004-803 of August 9, 2004, on the public service of electricity and gas and electricity and gas companies (amending Law 46-628 of April 8, 1946).
On July 7, 2005, Gaz de France publicly floated its shares on the stock market. The Company's shares were first listed on July 7, 2005.
Law 2004-803 of August 9, 2004, as amended by Law 2006- 1537 of December 7, 2006, governing the energy sector and Decree 2007-1784 of December 19, 2007, authorized the transfer of the Company from the public to the private sector. On July 22, 2008, Gaz de France absorbed SUEZ in a merger which entailed transferring the majority of the Company's share capital to the private sector. The new Company took the name GDF SUEZ.
SUEZ itself was the result of the merger in 1997 of Compagnie de Suez and Lyonnaise des Eaux. SUEZ became an international industrial and services group whose objective was to meet essential requirements in electricity, gas, energy and industry services, water and waste management.
The deregulation of European energy markets in the early 1990s accelerated the international development of both Gaz de France and SUEZ, which progressively expanded their activities beyond their respective traditional markets, both in Europe and internationally. This development continued with
GDF SUEZ.
Thus, on February 3, 2011, GDF SUEZ completed a merger with International Power. In 2012, it reaffirmed its strategy to become a leading player on the global energy market, finalizing the purchase of shares held by the minority shareholders of International Power on June 29.
The SUEZ Environnement Company shareholders' agreement expired on July 22, 2013, and was not renewed. The cooperation and shared functions agreement and the financing agreement between the Company and SUEZ Environnement Company have also come to an end. The Company then used the equity method to consolidate SUEZ Environnement Company's activities, rather than full consolidation.
- Competitive positions established on the basis of specialist work within the Group, carried out using available information published by stakeholders or entities providing external analysis (Bloomberg and Global Data). They are established within the scope of the Group as at 12/31/2023.
- Source BNEF.
- Universal registration document 2023 - ENGIE
Engie SA published this content on 08 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2024 18:44:05 UTC.