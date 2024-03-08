How does ENGIE's integrated model ensure that it is uniquely positioned to lead the transition?

Catherine MacGregor: ENGIE's integrated model is based primarily on the complementarity of our activities, with our four GBUs developing all the components of a low-carbon energy mix, and GEMS, our energy management entity, at the heart of this model. We are one of the global leaders in renewable energy with a platform that we are continually expanding: 41.4 GW of installed capacity. We operate the infrastructures necessary to the security of our supply, both electricity and gas: 5,720 km of power lines along with a biomethane injection capacity of 11 TWh on our networks. We are developing our portfolio of flexibility solutions in addition to renewables, with, in particular, 1.3 GW of battery storage in operation at the start of 2024. We are also developing the decentralized networks needed for the decarbonization of our customers, such as our portfolio of heating networks (20.2 GW in operation). But above all, and beyond the sum of these activities, we stand out thanks to our ability to integrate them into effective and optimized energy management, ensuring that electrons and molecules are available in the right place, at the right time. We have a portfolio of complementary assets, optimally managed thanks to our thorough understanding of the markets. This is what enables ENGIE to make a difference. In 2023, thanks to the strength of this model, we achieved excellent operational and financial performance.

How is minimizing the cost of the transition essential to its social acceptability and success?

Catherine MacGregor: If the energy transition is not accepted by society, we will not be able to implement it - and this battle has not yet been won, far from it. The main argument against the transition is its cost, since people's standard of living and geographical location affects their ability to support the energy transition. As such, proving that we can achieve an energy transition that is affordable, socially equitable and in everyone's best interest is vital. I am convinced that the energy transition will bring about major opportunities for our economies. It will be a key generator of stable and local employment. According to the International Energy Agency's Net Zero Carbon scenario, 17 million jobs will be created in the energy sector by 2030. Moreover, the energy transition will not fuel rising energy prices. Renewables are now more competitive than thermal gas or coal assets, and they are less dependent on the geopolitical context, which means they provide price assurance in times of crisis. Compared to the devastating cost of inaction, which would lead to huge economic losses and deepen existing inequalities - 68 to 135 million people could be pushed into poverty by 2030 because of climate change - the energy transition paves the way to a brighter future and protects our prosperity and social cohesion.