ENGIE : What is clean mobility?

At a time when transport accounts for over a third* of global CO2 emissions, it has become a matter of urgency to reduce energy consumption and adopt more clean mobility solutions . But what exactly does this mean? How can we achieve it. Here are the answers that we provide.

Also known as sustainable transportation, the concept aims to meet people's travel needs while reducing the transport sector's carbon footprint. As an integral part of sustainable development, clean mobility addresses a number of challenges: environmental, to cut the CO2 emissions that are causing climate change and reduce pollution as well as our dependence on non-renewable energy sources; economic, for long-term mobility that will benefit the economy and employment; and social, for inclusive mobility that will make it easier for everyone to get around.

Although there is still much to be done, public awareness is now raising quickly. Public authorities, citizens and economic players are taking action on many different levels. The principal courses of action are:

Reducing our journeys by continuing to encourage work from home, car sharing and carpooling.

Developing decarbonized public transport and making it accessible to as many people as possible.

Expanding soft mobility options in urban areas, for example by developing cycle path networks or by offering incentives to purchase or hire bikes.

Continuing to replace combustion-engine vehicles with electric alternatives.

Clean mobility also applies to heavy transport - heavy goods vehicules, ships, trains, aeroplanes, etc. - which accounts for more than half** the sector's CO2 emissions worldwide. Here too, things are moving. BioNGV is growing in popularity in the road transport sector, both in France and throughout Europe, enabling hauliers to reduce their environmental impact and maintain the same levels of performance as with diesel-powered vehicles. Green hydrogen is a particularly appropriate alternative fuel for HGVs and the maritime and air transport sectors. Finally, synthetic fuels like e-methane and e-kerosene, produced from renewable hydrogen combined with CO2 or nitrogen, will soon be used to power ships and planes.

* Source / International Energy Agency

**Source / International Energy Agency