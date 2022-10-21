Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. ENGIE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENGI   FR0010208488

ENGIE

(ENGI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-10-21 am EDT
12.22 EUR   -0.15%
11:50aDecarbonising Heavy Mobility : ENGIE's fuel mix solution
PU
11:50aEngie : What is clean mobility?
PU
11:50aEngie : Our difference is our fuel mix!
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ENGIE : What is clean mobility?

10/21/2022 | 11:50am EDT
At a time when transport accounts for over a third* of global CO2 emissions, it has become a matter of urgency to reduce energy consumption and adopt more clean mobility solutions. But what exactly does this mean? How can we achieve it. Here are the answers that we provide.

What is clean mobility?

Also known as sustainable transportation, the concept aims to meet people's travel needs while reducing the transport sector's carbon footprint. As an integral part of sustainable development, clean mobility addresses a number of challenges: environmental, to cut the CO2 emissions that are causing climate change and reduce pollution as well as our dependence on non-renewable energy sources; economic, for long-term mobility that will benefit the economy and employment; and social, for inclusive mobility that will make it easier for everyone to get around.

How do we go about decarbonizing transport?

Although there is still much to be done, public awareness is now raising quickly. Public authorities, citizens and economic players are taking action on many different levels. The principal courses of action are:

  • Reducing our journeys by continuing to encourage work from home, car sharing and carpooling.
  • Developing decarbonized public transport and making it accessible to as many people as possible.
  • Expanding soft mobility options in urban areas, for example by developing cycle path networks or by offering incentives to purchase or hire bikes.
  • Continuing to replace combustion-engine vehicles with electric alternatives.
What about heavy transport?

Clean mobility also applies to heavy transport - heavy goods vehicules, ships, trains, aeroplanes, etc. - which accounts for more than half** the sector's CO2 emissions worldwide. Here too, things are moving. BioNGV is growing in popularity in the road transport sector, both in France and throughout Europe, enabling hauliers to reduce their environmental impact and maintain the same levels of performance as with diesel-powered vehicles. Green hydrogen is a particularly appropriate alternative fuel for HGVs and the maritime and air transport sectors. Finally, synthetic fuels like e-methane and e-kerosene, produced from renewable hydrogen combined with CO2 or nitrogen, will soon be used to power ships and planes.

* Source / International Energy Agency
**Source / International Energy Agency

Disclaimer

Engie SA published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 15:49:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 63 486 M 62 413 M 62 413 M
Net income 2022 3 944 M 3 877 M 3 877 M
Net Debt 2022 22 698 M 22 314 M 22 314 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,02x
Yield 2022 8,96%
Capitalization 29 645 M 29 144 M 29 144 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 154 364
Free-Float 72,6%
Chart ENGIE
Duration : Period :
ENGIE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENGIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 12,24 €
Average target price 17,63 €
Spread / Average Target 44,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Catherine MacGregor Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierre-François Riolacci Group Executive Vice President-Finance
Jean-Pierre Clamadieu Chairman
Yves Le Gélard Chief Information & Digital Officer
Shankar Krishnamoorthy EVP-Strategy Innovation & Industrial Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENGIE-5.96%29 144
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY90.91%77 131
SEMPRA ENERGY5.64%43 922
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE20.89%43 851
NATIONAL GRID PLC-15.13%37 183
ACWA POWER COMPANY104.76%33 443