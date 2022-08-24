Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. ENGIE
  6. News
  7. Summary
ENGIE

(ENGI)
2022-08-24
12.89 EUR   -0.32%
05:58aENGIE : a key player in the H2Sines Project
PU
05:49aExclusive-Major traders, banks cut business ties with Russia-backed Indian refiner -sources
RE
08/23ENGIE : opts for a diversified and close-fitting energy mix
PU
ENGIE : a key player in the H2Sines Project

08/24/2022
The Group and its partners have just launched the H2Sines project feasibility studies. This will access the feasibility of creating the first supply chain for liquified hydrogen (LH2), rallying Portugal to The Netherlands. This flagship project for Europe could accelerate the decarbonisation of heavy mobility.

The purpose of the H2Sines project, with which ENGIE is closely involved, is to produce green hydrogen using water electrolysis in Portugal, a country of sunshine and wind, and transport it by sea to Rotterdam (Netherlands), a major European port, as close as possible to the requirements of heavy mobility stakeholders. It will start with feasibility studies during the summer 2022, which is due to last six months, alongside an IPCEI (Important Projects of Common European Interest) request. The studies should validate the relevance of the project and its production potential, currently estimated at 100 tonnes a day. Pending a positive consensus, the goal would be to start operating deliveries of liquified hydrogen by 2027.

The feasibility studies will include on building a specialised ship capable of transporting liquid hydrogen from the industrial port of Sines (Portugal) to Rotterdam. Given anticipated volumes and scales, it will be a one-of-a-kind worldwide project. Downstream the value chain, liquid hydrogen will be transported to clients via lorries, using specific trailers and reservoirs.

Numerous partners mobilised

This comprehensive European programme brings together several partners, with ENGIE as the consortium co-leader alongside Shell. Our strong expertise in developing industrial scale hydrogen projects and in operating LNG terminals, via Elengy, our independent subsidiary for LNG terminals, will support the current feasibility studies. We therefore have proprietary hydrogen molecules and are responsible for the viability of the project, both during the feasibility phase and throughout the value chain, alongside Shell, which leverages its experience with the liquification, gasification, and manipulation of liquid hydrogen at sea.

Anthony Veder, a specialist in the maritime transport of liquified gas, will be participating in designing, manufacturing, and operating the liquid hydrogen transport ship, which will be unique, given anticipated volumes and scales. Finally, Vopak, the largest independent operator of storage terminals in the world, will be in charge of the construction and operation of the terminals, as well as connecting them to the distribution network.

Supported by two major potential end-users, Airbus and Daimler, the project is perfectly in line with the European Union's strategy of developing the use of green hydrogen to decarbonise heavy mobility across sea, road, and air transport.

Disclaimer

Engie SA published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 09:57:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 61 824 M 61 812 M 61 812 M
Net income 2022 3 746 M 3 745 M 3 745 M
Net Debt 2022 21 934 M 21 929 M 21 929 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,58x
Yield 2022 7,89%
Capitalization 31 293 M 31 287 M 31 287 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 154 364
Free-Float 72,6%
Managers and Directors
Catherine MacGregor Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierre-François Riolacci Group Executive Vice President-Finance
Jean-Pierre Clamadieu Chairman
Yves Le Gélard Chief Information & Digital Officer
Shankar Krishnamoorthy EVP-Strategy Innovation & Industrial Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENGIE-0.65%31 287
SEMPRA ENERGY27.23%52 858
NATIONAL GRID PLC8.94%50 999
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE20.69%44 373
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-6.06%38 872
ACWA POWER COMPANY105.00%33 990