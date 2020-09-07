ENGIE : announces the departure of Pierre Deheunynck, Executive Vice President of the Group, head of human resources, transformation, corporate, global business support, global care and real estate

Claire Waysand, ENGIE's interim CEO would like to 'pay tribute to the work that Pierre has done: his decisive action and capacity for meaningful dialogue have played an essential role in helping the Group to transform. All of our teams have benefited from Pierre's experience and expertise - he has helped them adapt the work that they do, facilitating the transition over to carbon neutrality and bolstering managerial practices within the Group'.

Pierre Deheunynck said:

'I am very pleased to have had this opportunity to help with the tremendous transformation that ENGIE has undergone alongside all its stakeholders - particularly its employees, managers and social partners - and to have helped improve equality and diversity, to have developed people's skills and facilitated learning, as well as increasing everybody's engagement, all of which have helped ENGIE become the attractive and responsible group that it is today'.

During the transition period, all departments involved will report to Claire Waysand, while the human resources departments will be temporarily supervised by Olivier Hérout, the Group's deputy HR director.