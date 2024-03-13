ENGIE announces the hedging through a forward sale of its residual stake in GTT

13 Mar 2024 17:40 CET

Issuer

ENGIE

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_1236105_Financial_information_March_13_2024.pdf

Source

ENGIE

Provider

Les Echos

Company Name

ENGIE

ISIN

FR0010208488, FR0010208488

Symbol

ENGI, 4ENGI

Market

Euronext

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

