Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. ENGIE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENGI   FR0010208488

ENGIE

(ENGI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04:07:45 2023-05-17 am EDT
14.82 EUR   +0.07%
03:50aEngie : “Currently, all investments are being made in the light of our carbon budgets”
PU
03:50aEngie : Everything you need to know about our Net Zero roadmap
PU
05/16Bouygues turns surprise operating profit in Q1 driven by Equans
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

ENGIE : “Currently, all investments are being made in the light of our carbon budgets”

05/17/2023 | 03:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Five questions for Julia MARIS, Group Corporate Social Responsibility VP

To explain our strategic vision, Catherine MacGregor, CEO, spoke about the "electron-molecule alliance." How does this alliance support the Group's Net Zero Carbon trajectory?

Julia Maris: We consider that gas is a key component of the energy mix. We therefore want to combine electrons, which are difficult to store both in terms of quantity and long-term, with gas molecules, as a way of compensating for the intermittent production of renewables. Indeed, large quantities of this molecule can be stored underground; it can be delivered throughout the territory using existing infrastructures. To contribute to the flexibility of our energy mix whilst decarbonizing, our challenge is therefore to substitute fossil gas progressively with green gases, essentially biomethane and hydrogen.

How will the climate strategy be achieved?

J.M.: A specific in-house organisation has been implemented to support this strategy and demonstrate that our economic performance and commitment can be combined. Starting from the Group's operational and financial activities, we translated them into CO2 emissions by activity, with projections until 2030.
Now, every business lign knows its maximal CO2 annual budget until 2030 and can cascade this information according to different activities, sites, or regions.
It is a powerful implementation tool for our climate strategy, because all our investment decisions are now assessed with these CO2 budgets in mind. Naturally, not all of the business ligns share the same CO2 budget. This depends on the emissions of the activities and transformation models in question. What I can say is that in 2022 everyone met their quota! This year, we will be launching a quarterly review of these CO2 budgets to monitor their evolution, optimise control of their evolution, and improve the reliability of our projections.

Looking beyond the climate alone, our roadmap accounts for all sustainable development aspects. Can you tell us how?

J.M.: First, this subject is addressed at the highest level of our Governance, since our Board of Directors has a specialised Ethics, Environment, and Sustainable Development Committee, which plays a key role in approving the Group's projects on these topics.
The operational scale is also decisive. We will be supporting project teams upstream so that CSR issues can be anticipated as soon as possible using a check list to identify potential blocking points.
Furthermore, before reaching the investment decision stage, any project that involves more than €30 M must undergo a detailed analysis as part of a CSR Matrix that covers nine criteria: environmental effects, resilience to climate change, environmental aspects, water, biodiversity, circular economy, air pollution, social rights of workers, stakeholder commitments, and responsible purchasing.

Will human support be part of the forthcoming transformation?

J.M.: The energy transition will only be possible if it is acceptable to people. Based on this belief, we have established four pillars to make sure that it is a fair transition: impacted employees, customers, and communities, and our suppliers.
We are therefore mobilised in supporting employees whose jobs are changing due to the energy transition. We are taking action to make sure that energy remainsaffordable for our customers, and we are helping suppliers, even the smaller ones, to carry out their own transition.
Finally, in France, we are working towards making the transition acceptable in all our territories via the TED label, since decarbonization is deeply transforming our uses and the physiognomy of our society. This branded approach will then be extended in the Group's other countries.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Engie SA published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 07:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ENGIE
03:50aEngie : “Currently, all investments are being made in the light of our carbon budget..
PU
03:50aEngie : Everything you need to know about our Net Zero roadmap
PU
05/16Bouygues turns surprise operating profit in Q1 driven by Equans
RE
05/14Vintage Energy Ltd (asx : VEN) First Gas Supply Contract for Odin
AQ
05/12Engie : Transcript Q1 2023
PU
05/12ENGIE : Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
05/12The Clock Is Ticking : government still has until June 30 for agreement with Engie if it w..
AQ
05/12Engie : Q1-23: GEMS pushes the 2023 guidance to the top-end
Alphavalue
05/11Global markets live: Bayer, ING, Merck, Sonos, Walt Disney....
MS
05/11Cooling Inflation in US, China Lifts French Stocks to Green
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENGIE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 87 706 M 95 260 M 95 260 M
Net income 2023 4 018 M 4 364 M 4 364 M
Net Debt 2023 27 710 M 30 096 M 30 096 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,17x
Yield 2023 7,83%
Capitalization 35 851 M 38 939 M 38 939 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
EV / Sales 2024 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 88 241
Free-Float 72,6%
Chart ENGIE
Duration : Period :
ENGIE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENGIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 14,81 €
Average target price 17,31 €
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Catherine MacGregor Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Pierre Clamadieu Chairman
Claire Waysand Secretary & Executive Vice President
Marie-José Nadeau Independent Director
Fabrice Brégier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENGIE10.62%38 939
NATIONAL GRID PLC16.45%53 326
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.00%52 135
SEMPRA ENERGY-2.59%45 782
UNIPER SE50.50%35 238
RWE AG1.71%34 175
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer