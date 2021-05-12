Log in
    ENGI   FR0010208488

ENGIE

(ENGI)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 05/12 05:39:23 am
12.372 EUR   +1.54%
05:27aENGIE  : EU court upholds Engie's 120 million euro EU tax order
RE
02:10aAmazon Faces Ruling on $300 Million EU Tax Appeal
DJ
05/04ENGIE  : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
ENGIE : EU court upholds Engie's 120 million euro EU tax order

05/12/2021 | 05:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Engie is seen on central court at Roland-Garros stadium

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Europe's second-highest court on Thursday upheld an EU order to French utility Engie to pay back taxes of 120 million euros ($145.7 million) to Luxembourg, part of an EU crackdown on tax deals which give some firms an unfair advantage.

"It cannot be disputed that the Engie group received preferential tax treatment owing to the non-application, in the contested tax rulings, of the provision relating to abuse of law," the Luxembourg-based General Court said.

The European Commission in its 2018 decision said the arrangement with Luxembourg authorities artificially reduced Engie's tax burden which meant it paid an effective corporate tax rate of 0.3 percent on certain profits in Luxembourg for about a decade.

The cases are T-525/18 Engie Global & T-516/18 Luxembourg v Commission.

($1 = 0.8237 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Marine Strauss)


© Reuters 2021
