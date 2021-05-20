ENGIE : General Shareholders' Meeting of 20 May 2021

Approval by shareholders of all resolutions including:

Appointment of Catherine MacGregor to the Board of Directors

Appointment of Jacinthe Delage as Director representing employee shareholders to the Board of Directors

Payment of the dividend of 0.53 euro per share on May 26

ENGIE General Shareholders' Meeting was held on 20 May 2021 at the Espace Grande Arche in La Défense, under the chairmanship of Jean-Pierre Clamadieu. The Meeting was held without the physical presence of the shareholders due to the health context and was broadcasted live on the website www.engie.com.

Shareholders approved the appointment of Catherine MacGregor to the Board of Directors. Among the two candidates representing employee shareholders, the choice fell on Jacinthe Delage who received the highest number of votes.

Stéphanie Besnier was also appointed as the French State's representative on the Board of Directors by ministerial order dated 19 May 2021, replacing Isabelle Bui.

With these appointments, the Board is now composed of 14 members, 60% of whom are independent according to the rules of the Afep-Medef code, and 43% are women (50% within the meaning of the relevant legislation).

The other resolutions, notably those on the financial statements and income allocation for the 2020 financial year, were also approved. The dividend was set at 0.53 euro per share and will be paid on 26 May.

To encourage the dialogue with the Group, and in addition to the legal provisions for written questions, shareholders were able to send questions via a dedicated online platform, including during the meeting. The Chairman and General Management answered these questions on the basis of a representative selection of topics raised by shareholders.

17,580 shareholders voted remotely or gave their proxy to the Chairman or to a third party, representing 68.9% of share capital and 72.3% of voting rights. All of the resolutions validated by the Board of Directors have been approved. The details of the votes are available on the website www.engie.com/en/general-meeting-may-2021.

On this occasion, Jean-Pierre Clamadieu, Chairman of the Board of Directors, declared: ' Our shareholders welcomed the strategic roadmap presented by Catherine MacGregor. It repositioned ENGIE on a path of sustainable growth supported by accelerated development in renewables and distributed energy infrastructures. Heading towards Net Zero Carbon in 2045, and by resolutely directing its investments towards key activities of the energy transition, the Group confirms its commitment to the climate and its desire to play a leading role in the energy transition. I congratulate Catherine, her Executive Committee and all ENGIE employees for the successful launch of this new stage.'

The presentation of the Shareholders' Meeting and the results of the vote are available on the website www.engie.com. A replay of the meeting will be available online as soon as possible.

Next events :