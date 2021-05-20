Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. ENGIE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENGI   FR0010208488

ENGIE

(ENGI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ENGIE : General Shareholders' Meeting of 20 May 2021

05/20/2021 | 11:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Approval by shareholders of all resolutions including:

  • Appointment of Catherine MacGregor to the Board of Directors
  • Appointment of Jacinthe Delage as Director representing employee shareholders to the Board of Directors
  • Payment of the dividend of 0.53 euro per share on May 26

ENGIE General Shareholders' Meeting was held on 20 May 2021 at the Espace Grande Arche in La Défense, under the chairmanship of Jean-Pierre Clamadieu. The Meeting was held without the physical presence of the shareholders due to the health context and was broadcasted live on the website www.engie.com.

Shareholders approved the appointment of Catherine MacGregor to the Board of Directors. Among the two candidates representing employee shareholders, the choice fell on Jacinthe Delage who received the highest number of votes.

Stéphanie Besnier was also appointed as the French State's representative on the Board of Directors by ministerial order dated 19 May 2021, replacing Isabelle Bui.

With these appointments, the Board is now composed of 14 members, 60% of whom are independent according to the rules of the Afep-Medef code, and 43% are women (50% within the meaning of the relevant legislation).

The other resolutions, notably those on the financial statements and income allocation for the 2020 financial year, were also approved. The dividend was set at 0.53 euro per share and will be paid on 26 May.

To encourage the dialogue with the Group, and in addition to the legal provisions for written questions, shareholders were able to send questions via a dedicated online platform, including during the meeting. The Chairman and General Management answered these questions on the basis of a representative selection of topics raised by shareholders.

17,580 shareholders voted remotely or gave their proxy to the Chairman or to a third party, representing 68.9% of share capital and 72.3% of voting rights. All of the resolutions validated by the Board of Directors have been approved. The details of the votes are available on the website www.engie.com/en/general-meeting-may-2021.

On this occasion, Jean-Pierre Clamadieu, Chairman of the Board of Directors, declared: ' Our shareholders welcomed the strategic roadmap presented by Catherine MacGregor. It repositioned ENGIE on a path of sustainable growth supported by accelerated development in renewables and distributed energy infrastructures. Heading towards Net Zero Carbon in 2045, and by resolutely directing its investments towards key activities of the energy transition, the Group confirms its commitment to the climate and its desire to play a leading role in the energy transition. I congratulate Catherine, her Executive Committee and all ENGIE employees for the successful launch of this new stage.'

The presentation of the Shareholders' Meeting and the results of the vote are available on the website www.engie.com. A replay of the meeting will be available online as soon as possible.

Next events :

  • 26 May 2021: payment of the 2020 dividend
  • 30 July 2021: publication of the financial results for the first half of 2021
  • 10 November 2021: publication of financial information as of 30 September 2021

Blockchain certification with WizTrust

  • ENGIE HQ Press contact:

    Phone. France : +33 (0)1 44 22 24 35

    Email: engiepress@engie.com

  • Investors relations contact:

    Phone. : +33 (0)1 44 22 66 29

    Email: ir@engie.com

Disclaimer

Engie SA published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 15:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ENGIE
11:47aENGIE  : General Shareholders' Meeting of 20 May 2021
PU
10:18aENGIE  : Cassandre Beaugrand to represent France in Tokyo this summer!
PU
05/19ENGIE EPS S A  : Appoints Independent Expert To Issue Report On Tender Offer By ..
MT
05/19ENGIE  : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral
MD
05/19NEWS HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05/18ENGIE  : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
05/18European Stocks End Mixed Amid Dovish US Fed, Positive UK Unemployment Figure..
MT
05/18ENGIE  : publishes its 2021 Integrated Report
PU
05/18ENGIE  : 2021 Integrated Report
PU
05/18ENGIE  : DZ Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 59 359 M 72 432 M 72 432 M
Net income 2021 2 427 M 2 962 M 2 962 M
Net Debt 2021 24 016 M 29 305 M 29 305 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
Yield 2021 5,38%
Capitalization 31 714 M 38 760 M 38 698 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 171 000
Free-Float 72,4%
Chart ENGIE
Duration : Period :
ENGIE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENGIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 15,41 €
Last Close Price 13,12 €
Spread / Highest target 30,3%
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Catherine MacGregor Chief Executive Officer
Judith Hartmann CFO, Executive VP-United Kingdom & Ireland
Jean-Pierre Clamadieu Chairman
Yves Le Gélard Chief Information & Digital Officer
Shankar Krishnamoorthy EVP-Strategy Innovation & Industrial Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENGIE4.81%38 760
NATIONAL GRID PLC7.58%46 842
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-10.55%43 691
SEMPRA ENERGY7.80%41 160
E.ON SE15.67%33 410
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED6.31%31 306