    ENGI   FR0010208488

ENGIE

(ENGI)
  Report
ENGIE : "Offer the right energy, for the right journey, at the right time”

06/02/2021 | 03:27am EDT
From 1 to 4 June, the Movin'On Summit, which opens in Montreal, Paris and Singapore, is bringing countries, cities, civil society and companies together to build the sustainable mobility of today and tomorrow. Event partner ENGIE is hosting a working session on the challenges of low-carbon mobility. An overview with Cécile Prévieu, Executive Vice President in charge of Energy Solutions.

What are the challenges of 'Green Mobility' in 2021?

Cécile Prévieu: The changes currently taking place in sustainable mobility point to progress in each type of vehicle. We are witnessing a real democratisation of light electric vehicles. And this is only the beginning, as some specialists predict that almost a third of the global vehicle fleet will be electric by 2040. This concerns urban and suburban mobility, which is suited to short distances. As far as the heavy and long-distance mobility sector is concerned, we're at a pivot point that heralds major changes. Gas solutions are the most suited, with the development of alternative, cleaner fuels, such as hydrogen and natural biogas for vehicles (bioNGV). This development is picking up speed, supported by the stimulus plans of governments.

How is ENGIE responding to the decarbonisation concerns of its clients?

CP: Our customers need decarbonisation solutions that fit their needs. At ENGIE, we believe in the 'low-carbon fuel mix', which makes it possible to offer the right energy, for the right journey at the right time. Electricity can be used by light vehicles for urban and suburban journeys. Hydrogen is useful for captive urban heavy vehicle fleets, such as buses and refuse collection vehicles, or for trains running on non-electric lines. Finally, bioNGV is more competitive for long-distance freight trucks.
Our expertise across the entire value chain enables us to offer charging infrastructure (terminals and stations) and to supply the fuel that we can even produce: renewable electricity, bioNGV or green hydrogen. This presence in the three fuels of the energy transition is an undeniable competitive advantage. Finally, our legitimacy with our customers is reinforced by our determination as a Group to achieve net zero carbon by 2045.

What are the most inspiring success stories among ENGIE customers?

CP: A current example is the deployment of charging terminals for electric vehicles in the Strasbourg Eurometropole. We are inaugurating the first terminal on 3 June. By the first half of 2022, we will have deployed 150 charging terminals to provide for the needs of all the inhabitants of the Eurometropole.
We are also supporting the Dijon Metropole through the installation of two green hydrogen refuelling stations, which will enable all buses and refuse collection vehicles to switch to zero emissions and zero noise.
Finally, our partnership with Carrefour aims at converting 1,200 transport trucks to bioNGV by 2022 by installing refuelling stations near the store's warehouses.
With its fuel mix, ENGIE is deploying an ambitious but pragmatic strategy, and reaffirming its leadership in low-carbon mobility.

Disclaimer

Engie SA published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 07:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
