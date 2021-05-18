ENGIE : Utility Engie to boost investments in renewables and step up asset sales

PARIS, May 18 (Reuters) - French power company Engie
announced on Tuesday plans to boost investments in
the renewables sector and step up disposals of non-core assets,
as part of a strategic program to improve its business
performance.
Engie said it was targeting between 9-10 billion euros
($11-$12 billion) worth of disposals over 2021-2023, which in
turn would help finance 15-16 billion euros worth of investments
in areas such as renewable energy.
Engie re-affirmed its dividend policy of having a dividend
payout ratio of 65-75% of Engie's net recurring income group
share, and introduced a dividend floor of 0.65 euros per share
over the 2021-2023 period.
Engie's revenues for the first quarter ending March 31 rose
2.3% from a year ago to 16.9 billion euros, while its earnings
before interest (EBIT) rose 8.3% to 2.07 billion euros.
Engie kept its 2021 financial guidance, namely for a net
recurring income group share of between 2.3-2.5 billion euros.
($1 = 0.8221 euros)
(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet;
Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)