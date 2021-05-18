Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. ENGIE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENGI   FR0010208488

ENGIE

(ENGI)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 05/17 11:38:10 am
12.716 EUR   +0.25%
02:13aENGIE  : Q1 2021 Financial information
PU
02:13aENGIE  : Re-positioning ENGIE for long-term sustainable growth
PU
02:08aENGIE  : EU Lower Court Upholds State Aid Decision In ENGIE Case
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ENGIE : Utility Engie to boost investments in renewables and step up asset sales

05/18/2021 | 02:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Engie

PARIS (Reuters) - French power company Engie announced on Tuesday plans to boost investments in the renewables sector and step up disposals of non-core assets, as part of a strategic programme to improve its business performance.

Engie said it was targeting between 9-10 billion euros ($11-$12 billion) worth of disposals over 2021-2023, which in turn would help finance 15-16 billion euros worth of investments in areas such as renewable energy.

Engie re-affirmed its dividend policy of having a dividend payout ratio of 65-75% of Engie's net recurring income group share, and introduced a dividend floor of 0.65 euros per share over the 2021-2023 period.

Engie's revenues for the first quarter ending March 31 rose 2.3% from a year ago to 16.9 billion euros, while its earnings before interest (EBIT) rose 8.3% to 2.07 billion euros.

Engie kept its 2021 financial guidance, namely for a net recurring income group share of between 2.3-2.5 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8221 euros)

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ENGIE
02:13aENGIE  : Q1 2021 Financial information
PU
02:13aENGIE  : Re-positioning ENGIE for long-term sustainable growth
PU
02:08aENGIE  : EU Lower Court Upholds State Aid Decision In ENGIE Case
AQ
02:04aENGIE  : Utility Engie to boost investments in renewables and step up asset sale..
RE
02:01aENGIE  : Utility Engie to boost investments in renewables and step up asset sale..
RE
05/14Hydrogen Gains a Toehold in Europe as a Cleaner Alternative to Gas and Coal -..
DJ
05/13ENGIE  : Formulates, Publicizes Decarbonization Metric
MT
05/13YARA INTERNATIONAL  : Australia chases green ammonia for power in near-term hydr..
RE
05/12Amazon wins $303 million court fight in blow to EU tax crusade
RE
05/12ENGIE  : puts forward a decarbonization metric and makes it public, innovating i..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 58 753 M 71 493 M 71 493 M
Net income 2021 2 455 M 2 987 M 2 987 M
Net Debt 2021 23 433 M 28 514 M 28 514 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 5,59%
Capitalization 30 732 M 37 342 M 37 396 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 171 000
Free-Float 72,4%
Chart ENGIE
Duration : Period :
ENGIE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENGIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 15,25 €
Last Close Price 12,72 €
Spread / Highest target 34,5%
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Catherine MacGregor Chief Executive Officer
Judith Hartmann CFO, Executive VP-United Kingdom & Ireland
Jean-Pierre Clamadieu Chairman
Yves Le Gélard Chief Information & Digital Officer
Shankar Krishnamoorthy EVP-Strategy Innovation & Industrial Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENGIE1.57%37 342
NATIONAL GRID PLC7.64%46 896
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-8.45%44 630
SEMPRA ENERGY8.40%41 814
E.ON SE16.39%33 520
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED6.84%31 578