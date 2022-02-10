ENGIE : reaches the PPA podium in 2021!

Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), the long-term renewable energy contracts that are attracting increasing numbers of major companies seeking to decarbonise, are growing fast. Why? They are a reliable way of decarbonising electricity consumption. Offering this tool to implement the energy transition on behalf of our customers is a priority for the Group.

And we have claimed silver! BloombergNEF has awarded us second place in the world in its most recent PPA review for 2021, with PPAs signed for more than 2.1 GW, including partnerships with Microsoft, Orange and Google. As we leave our challengers behind (SunChasePower, Orsted, Lightsource, Vattenfall etc.), we are continuing our efforts to overtake the leader, the American company AES, and provide the best support to our customers in their low-carbon transition.