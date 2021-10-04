EXPO 2020 Dubai: ENGIE participates in the inauguration of the France Pavilion as first Ambassador and offers visitors an immersive experience at the heart of its innovations

As an early partner of the French Pavilion at the World Expo, which runs from October 1 to March 31, 2022 in Dubai, ENGIE participated in its inauguration on October 2, 2021 in the presence of Jean-Yves Le Drian, French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, Franck Riester, Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and Attractiveness, and Jean-Pierre Clamadieu, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ENGIE.

Through its slogan, "Inspiration at the speed of light", the France Pavilion puts progress, innovation and creation in the spotlight. A showcase for France's know-how and talent, it also echoes its commitment to a new economic, social and cultural model based on three values: courage, optimism and cooperation.

On the permanent exhibition of the France Pavilion, ENGIE will offer the millions of visitors expected to attend, cycles of conferences and an immersive experience to discover its solutions for an increasingly low-carbon economy. Created in partnership with the Île-de-France Region, this tour illustrates the use of the digital twin developed by Siradel, an ENGIE subsidiary, and highlights the progress made today by the Group to improve the Region of tomorrow.

The visitor is thus immersed in an original journey, projected on a giant screen through emblematic sites such as the Seine Valley, the Château de Versailles and Saclay. It is an opportunity for the public to discover ENGIE's solutions in terms of energy and sustainable mobility, and their positive effects on the territory, its inhabitants, its heritage and its biodiversity. All of this reflects a more sustainable worldview, with a focus on hydrogen, biomethane, electric power, as well as smart street lighting, solar energy, district heating, data use, digital technologies and 3D modeling.

This event will also be an opportunity for ENGIE to showcase its decarbonization, renewable energy, green hydrogen and desalination solutions.

Commenting on Expo 2020, Jean-Pierre Clamadieu, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ENGIE, said: "We are happy to celebrate our national heritage as the first Ambassador of the France Pavilion, and to mark our presence for over 30 years in the United Arab Emirates. It is a great adventure, of which the inauguration of the France Pavilion was one of the highlights. This partnership allows us to illustrate our ambition to be a leader in energy transition and a pioneer in low-carbon innovation."

With a presence in the Middle East for some 30 years, ENGIE is now the leading independent energy partner in the region. With a total capacity of 30.5 GW of electricity and 5.8 million m3 of desalinated drinking water, the Group is also the number one independent water and electricity producer in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.