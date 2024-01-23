BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds, has declared to the AMF that on January 22 it crossed below the threshold of 5% of Engie's capital, and now holds 4.95% of the energy group's capital and 3.77% of its voting rights.

The American asset management giant explained that this threshold crossing was the result of an off-market sale of Engie shares and a reduction in the number of shares held as collateral.

