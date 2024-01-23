ENGIE is a global reference in low-carbon energy and services. Together with its 98,000 employees, its customers, partners and stakeholders, ENGIE is committed to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral world, through reduced energy consumption and more environmentally friendly solutions. Inspired by its purpose ("raison d'être"), ENGIE reconciles economic performance with a positive impact on people and the planet, building on its key businesses (gas, renewable energy, services) to offer competitive solutions to its customers. The turnover achieved in 2022 amounts to EUR 93.9 billion. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, Euronext 100, FTSE Eurotop 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, Euronext Vigeo Eiris - Europe 120/ France 20, MSCI EMU ESG screened, MSCI EUROPE ESG Universal Select, and Stoxx Europe 600 ESG-X).

Sector Multiline Utilities