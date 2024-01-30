Engie: CPPA signed with Amazon for wind power in Scotland
Operated as a 50-50 joint venture between EDPR and Engie, the 882 MW farm currently under construction is set to help Amazon achieve its goal of powering all its operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025, five years ahead of its original target.
The Moray West project is in line with Ocean Winds' objectives of achieving 5 to 7 GW of projects in operation or under construction by 2025, and 5 to 10 GW of projects in advanced development," adds the energy group.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction