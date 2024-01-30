Engie: CPPA signed with Amazon for wind power in Scotland

Engie has announced the signing of a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Amazon for 123 MW from Ocean Winds' Moray West offshore wind farm off the coast of Scotland, bringing the total to 473 MW when the site becomes operational later this year.



Operated as a 50-50 joint venture between EDPR and Engie, the 882 MW farm currently under construction is set to help Amazon achieve its goal of powering all its operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025, five years ahead of its original target.



The Moray West project is in line with Ocean Winds' objectives of achieving 5 to 7 GW of projects in operation or under construction by 2025, and 5 to 10 GW of projects in advanced development," adds the energy group.



