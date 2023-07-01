|Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:38:41 2023-06-30 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|15.23 EUR
|+1.51%
|+7.91%
|+13.74%
|05:30pm
|ENGIE : Clearer sky over Belgium and guidance upgrade
|Jun. 30
|Utilities Up as Treasury Yields Fall; Engie Rises -- Utilities Roundup
|DJ
Today at 11:30 am
Latest news about ENGIE
Quotes 5-day view
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-06-30
|15.23 €
|+1.51%
|10,326,650
|2023-06-29
|15.00 €
|+4.14%
|9,388,368
|2023-06-28
|14.41 €
|+0.24%
|4,170,504
|2023-06-27
|14.37 €
|+0.11%
|3,385,413
|2023-06-26
|14.36 €
|+1.73%
|4,224,509
Chart ENGIE
Company Profile
ENGIE is a global reference in low-carbon energy and services. Together with its 98,000 employees, its customers, partners and stakeholders, ENGIE is committed to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral world, through reduced energy consumption and more environmentally friendly solutions. Inspired by its purpose ("raison d'être"), ENGIE reconciles economic performance with a positive impact on people and the planet, building on its key businesses (gas, renewable energy, services) to offer competitive solutions to its customers. The turnover achieved in 2022 amounts to EUR 93.9 billion. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, Euronext 100, FTSE Eurotop 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, Euronext Vigeo Eiris - Europe 120/ France 20, MSCI EMU ESG screened, MSCI EUROPE ESG Universal Select, and Stoxx Europe 600 ESG-X).Read more
SectorMultiline Utilities
Calendar
2023-07-28 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution
Ratings for ENGIE
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
15.23EUR
Average target price
17.36EUR
Spread / Average Target
+13.98%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
Sector Other Multiline Utilities
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+13.74%
|40 244 M $
|+88.95%
|44 466 M $
|-5.79%
|45 810 M $
|+25.13%
|33 285 M $
|+9.74%
|32 512 M $
|-4.14%
|32 377 M $
|+4.32%
|48 636 M $
|+2.19%
|31 240 M $
|-.--%
|52 402 M $
|+20.63%
|22 192 M $