  1. Markets
  2. Stock France
  3. ENGIE
  4. News
  5. Engie : Clearer sky over Belgium and guidance upgrade
Security ENGI

ENGIE

Equities ENGI FR0010208488

Add to a list

To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:38:41 2023-06-30 am EDT Intraday chart for ENGIE 5-day change 1st Jan Change
15.23 EUR +1.51% +7.91% +13.74%
05:30pm ENGIE : Clearer sky over Belgium and guidance upgrade Alphavalue
Jun. 30 Utilities Up as Treasury Yields Fall; Engie Rises -- Utilities Roundup DJ

ENGIE : Clearer sky over Belgium and guidance upgrade

Today at 11:30 am

This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/month
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about ENGIE

ENGIE : Clearer sky over Belgium and guidance upgrade
Alphavalue
Utilities Up as Treasury Yields Fall; Engie Rises -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Oddo BHF Trims Engie PT, Maintains Outperformance Rating
MT
June Slowdown in French Consumer Prices' Growth Inflates Investors Sentiment
MT
European Midday Briefing: Eurozone Inflation Falls; US Data on Tap
DJ
5 things to remember about the agreement between Engie and Vivaldi on the renewal of the youngest nuclear reactors
AQ
Engie Lifts FY23 Guidance for Net Recurring Income
MT
ENGIE : upgrades its 2023 guidance
PU
Engie raises 2023 earnings guidance
RE
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
ENGIE : Nuclear waste provisions in Belgium: 15bn and no more
Alphavalue
Oil and gas firms making 'almost no progress' towards Paris goals - CDP
RE
French Bourse in the Green Amid Improved Outlook for Eurozone's Labor Market
MT
Engie Strikes Extension Agreement for Two Nuclear Reactors in Belgium
MT
Transcript : Engie SA - Special Call
CI
Engie and federal government agree on nuclear power plants: maximum bill of 15 billion for nuclear waste disposal
AQ
ENGIE : signs an agreement with the Belgian government on the extension of Tihange 3 and Doel 4 nuc...
PU
"A fool," is how the Flemish Vivaldi presidents take a swipe at Ahmed Laaouej (PS), the group leader who pushed the government to the brink: Magnette keeps De Croo alive, if barely
AQ
Is there enough federal government left for tax and pension reform?
AQ
Spain's election frontrunners plan U-turn in nuclear power phase-out
RE
Asia heatwaves put renewable power fleet to the test
RE
Asia heatwaves put its renewable power fleet to the test
RE
Engie-led Consortium Wins Green Ammonia Project in Oman
MT
Engie will offer fast chargers for electric cars in transit
AQ
OMAN HYDROM SIGNS $10 BLN AGREEMENTS TO DEVELOP 2 NEW GREEN HYDR…
RE

Quotes 5-day view

Date Price Change Volume
2023-06-30 15.23 +1.51% 10,326,650
2023-06-29 15.00 +4.14% 9,388,368
2023-06-28 14.41 +0.24% 4,170,504
2023-06-27 14.37 +0.11% 3,385,413
2023-06-26 14.36 +1.73% 4,224,509

Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:38:41 2023-06-30 am EDT

More quotes

Chart ENGIE

Chart ENGIE
More charts

Company Profile

ENGIE is a global reference in low-carbon energy and services. Together with its 98,000 employees, its customers, partners and stakeholders, ENGIE is committed to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral world, through reduced energy consumption and more environmentally friendly solutions. Inspired by its purpose ("raison d'être"), ENGIE reconciles economic performance with a positive impact on people and the planet, building on its key businesses (gas, renewable energy, services) to offer competitive solutions to its customers. The turnover achieved in 2022 amounts to EUR 93.9 billion. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, Euronext 100, FTSE Eurotop 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, Euronext Vigeo Eiris - Europe 120/ France 20, MSCI EMU ESG screened, MSCI EUROPE ESG Universal Select, and Stoxx Europe 600 ESG-X).
Read more
Sector
Multiline Utilities
Calendar
2023-07-28 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for ENGIE

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
15.23EUR
Average target price
17.36EUR
Spread / Average Target
+13.98%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Multiline Utilities

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
ENGIE
Chart Analysis ENGIE
+13.74% 40 244 M $
UNIPER SE
Chart Analysis Uniper SE
+88.95% 44 466 M $
SEMPRA ENERGY
Chart Analysis Sempra Energy
-5.79% 45 810 M $
E.ON SE
Chart Analysis E.ON SE
+25.13% 33 285 M $
ACWA POWER COMPANY
Chart Analysis ACWA POWER Company
+9.74% 32 512 M $
RWE AG
Chart Analysis RWE AG
-4.14% 32 377 M $
NATIONAL GRID PLC
Chart Analysis National Grid plc
+4.32% 48 636 M $
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.
Chart Analysis Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc.
+2.19% 31 240 M $
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Chart Analysis Electricité de France
-.--% 52 402 M $
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Chart Analysis Veolia Environnement
+20.63% 22 192 M $
Other Multiline Utilities
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer