Stock ENGI ENGIE
ENGIE

Equities

ENGI

FR0010208488

Multiline Utilities

Real-time Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 06:07:42 2024-05-20 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
15.71 EUR -0.38% Intraday chart for ENGIE +0.06% -1.28%
11:58am ENGIE : EPS upgrade (2024: +11.3%, 2025: +5.7%) Alphavalue
May. 17 News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day - Friday at 11 AM ET DJ
Latest news about ENGIE

ENGIE : EPS upgrade (2024: +11.3%, 2025: +5.7%) Alphavalue
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day - Friday at 11 AM ET DJ
Green Transition Set to Face Critical Minerals Shortfall, IEA Says -- Commodities Roundup DJ
ENGIE : Q1 24: strong beat from GEMS, again Alphavalue
Engie sees more losses from EV charging unit it is struggling to sell RE
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day - Friday at 4 AM ET DJ
Transcript : Engie SA, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, May 17, 2024
Engie: slight decline in EBIT excluding nuclear in Q1 CF
Engie Logs Decline in Q1 Revenue; FY24 Guidance Confirmed MT
Engie Backs Outlook Despite Dip in Earnings DJ
Engie Q1 profit drops on warmer winter, steady market RE
Bouygues misses first quarter core earnings expectations, shares fall RE
CAC40: down towards 7900pts, weighed down by Stellantis and STMicro CF
Engie, EDP Renewables JV Securer Feasibility License for Australian Offshore Wind Farm MT
Engie: green light for offshore wind farm in Australia CF
ENGIE : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
PetroChina's First-Quarter Net Profit Rose on Higher Sales -- Commodities Roundup DJ
Orsted to Sell French Onshore Wind and Solar Business to Engie DJ
France's Engie to Sell Moroccan Coal Plant Stake By 2027 MT
Engie SA entered into agreement to acquire Ostwind International SAS and Ostwind Engineering S.A.S from Ørsted A/S. CI
Engie to Divest from Morocco's Safi Coal Plant Before 2027 CI
Engie to divest from Morocco's Safi coal plant before 2027 RE
Engie: accelerated energy transition in Belgium CF
Engie to invest up to 4 bln euros in Belgium to boost renewables RE
Suez Signs Contract for Wastewater Treatment with Maynilad to Clean Manila Bay and Improve Residents' Quality of Life CI

Company Profile

ENGIE is a global reference in low-carbon energy and services. Together with its 97,000 employees, its customers, partners and stakeholders, ENGIE is committed to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral world, through reduced energy consumption and more environmentally friendly solutions. Inspired by its purpose ("raison d'être"), ENGIE reconciles economic performance with a positive impact on people and the planet, building on its key businesses (gas, renewable energy, services) to offer competitive solutions to its customers. The turnover achieved in 2023 amounts to EUR 82.6 billion. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, Euronext 100, FTSE Euro 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, Euronext Vigeo Eiris - Europe 120 / France 20, MSCI EMU ESG screened, MSCI EUROPE ESG Universal Select and Stoxx Europe 600 ESG-X).
Sector
Multiline Utilities
Calendar
2024-08-01 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
CAC 40 , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Ratings for ENGIE

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
15.77 EUR
Average target price
18.49 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+17.27%
Sector Other Multiline Utilities

1st Jan change Capi.
ENGIE Stock ENGIE
-1.34% 41.52B
ACWA POWER COMPANY Stock ACWA Power Company
+85.97% 92.82B
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY Stock Abu Dhabi National Energy Company
-17.43% 88.76B
NATIONAL GRID PLC Stock National Grid plc
+7.80% 53.71B
E.D.F. Stock E.D.F.
-.--% 51.55B
SEMPRA Stock Sempra
+4.56% 49.47B
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. Stock Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc.
+21.91% 37.13B
RWE AG Stock RWE AG
-15.30% 28.07B
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT Stock Veolia Environnement
+7.56% 23.83B
UNIPER SE Stock Uniper SE
-9.41% 23.79B
Other Multiline Utilities
