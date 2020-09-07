Log in
Engie : Executive VP, Head of HR to Step Down at End of September

09/07/2020 | 01:12pm EDT

By Giulia Petroni

Engie SA said Monday that Pierre Deheunynck, the executive vice president in charge of human resources, will step down at the end of the month.

The French energy company said, during the transition period, the departments supervised by Mr. Deheunynck will report to interim Chief Executive Officer Claire Waysand, while HR will be temporarily run by deputy human resources director Olivier Herout.

Engie is currently in the midst of a managerial transition: A new chief executive officer is expected to be appointed shortly and will start by the end of the year, the company previously said.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

