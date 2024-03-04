Stock ENGI ENGIE
ENGIE

Equities

ENGI

FR0010208488

Multiline Utilities

Real-time Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 11:36:10 2024-03-04 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
14.67 EUR -0.16% Intraday chart for ENGIE +0.37% -7.64%
04:54pm ENGIE : Model update following FY23 earnings Alphavalue
Feb. 28 Engie: BlackRock below 5% of share capital CF
ENGIE : Model update following FY23 earnings Alphavalue
Engie: BlackRock below 5% of share capital CF
Engie Unit Signs $1 Billion Tax Equity Financing for US Renewables Portfolio MT
Engie raises $1 billion in tax equity financing for US renewables RE
Engie: financing of renewable energy projects completed in the USA CF
Bouygues posts profit rise helped by energy arm Equans RE
Engie: changes to the Board of Directors CF
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day - Friday at 11 AM ET DJ
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day - Friday at 7 AM ET DJ
ENGIE : FY23: Exceptional results, but what exactly is GEMS? Alphavalue
Engie SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
France's Engie takes $774 mln charge for US wind turbines, price drop RE
Transcript : Engie SA, 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2024
Engie raises targets for 2024 CF
Engie Posts Higher FY23 Net Income, Revenue Down MT
Engie's 2023 Net Profit Rises But It Guides for Lower 2024 Earnings DJ
French power company Engie raises 2024 guidance as earnings rise RE
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks May Rise; Focus on PMI Data, Earnings DJ
Schneider Electric, Engie Sign Deal on Solar, Battery Storage Projects in Texas MT
Fondul Proprietatea Completes Sale of Minority Stake in Engie Romania MT
CAC40: erases losses, ends in perfect balance CF
CAC40: frozen at 7770, heavy fall in auto parts manufacturers CF
CAC40: markets at a standstill in the absence of US traders CF
CAC40: slight decline, growth revised downwards CF
CAC 40: a quieter week ahead CF

Chart ENGIE

Chart ENGIE
More charts

Company Profile

ENGIE is a global reference in low-carbon energy and services. Together with its 98,000 employees, its customers, partners and stakeholders, ENGIE is committed to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral world, through reduced energy consumption and more environmentally friendly solutions. Inspired by its purpose ("raison d'être"), ENGIE reconciles economic performance with a positive impact on people and the planet, building on its key businesses (gas, renewable energy, services) to offer competitive solutions to its customers. The turnover achieved in 2022 amounts to EUR 93.9 billion. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, Euronext 100, FTSE Eurotop 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, Euronext Vigeo Eiris - Europe 120/ France 20, MSCI EMU ESG screened, MSCI EUROPE ESG Universal Select, and Stoxx Europe 600 ESG-X).
Sector
Multiline Utilities
Calendar
2024-04-29 - Annual General Meeting
Related indices
CAC 40 , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for ENGIE

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
C+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
14.7 EUR
Average target price
18.33 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+24.74%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Multiline Utilities

1st Jan change Capi.
ENGIE Stock ENGIE
-7.55% 38.53B
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY Stock Abu Dhabi National Energy Company
-11.43% 94.59B
E.D.F. Stock E.D.F.
-.--% 51.55B
ACWA POWER COMPANY Stock ACWA POWER Company
+7.70% 51.19B
NATIONAL GRID PLC Stock National Grid plc
-1.89% 48.64B
SEMPRA Stock Sempra
-5.79% 44.17B
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. Stock Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc.
+2.78% 31.03B
UNIPER SE Stock Uniper SE
-5.24% 24.78B
RWE AG Stock RWE AG
-25.47% 24.69B
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT Stock Veolia Environnement
+1.51% 22.46B
Other Multiline Utilities
