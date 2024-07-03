ENGIE : Oddo BHF confirms its recommendation on the share

Oddo BHF confirms its 'outperform' rating on Engie shares, with an unchanged target price of 16.5 euros.



With Engie due to publish its half-year results on August 2, Oddo BHF expects EBITDA to fall by 9.3% to 8,494ME and EBIT to contract by 13.8% to 5,994ME. NR pg is expected to contract by 18.7% to 3,291 ME.



'After an exceptional 2023, 2024 should see the first signs of earnings normalization', the broker points out.



In an uncertain political context in France, we are including a risk premium specific to the value in our model at this stage", adds the analyst.



