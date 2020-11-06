Engie : Signs Contract With French Region to Upgrade Energy Systems

By Giulia Petroni

Engie SA said Friday that in mid-September it signed a 15-year contract with representatives of the French region Centre-Val de Loire to renovate the energy systems of 62 schools and the regional contemporary art fund.

The French energy company said the program represents a total investment of approximately 32 million euros ($37.9 million). Renovation works will start at the end of 2020 and take two years to be completed.

The project will allow a reduction in the buildings' energy consumption by more than 30% and cut carbon-dioxide emissions by nearly 35%, Engie said.

