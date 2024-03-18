Engie begins commercial operation in Chile

March 18, 2024 at 01:36 pm EDT Share

Engie begins commercial operation of Latin America's largest battery energy storage system in Chile.



With an installed capacity of 139 MW, BESS Coya has a storage capacity of 638 MWh. Located on the Coya photovoltaic site (180 MWac) in the Antofagasta region, this storage system equipped with lithium batteries will store the renewable energy generated by the solar power plant.



The BESS Coya system, with its 232 modules, will store the equivalent of five hours of electricity and inject it into the grid during peak periods, representing the supply of an average of 200 GWh per year.



It will provide enough green energy for around 100,000 homes, avoiding the emission of 65,000 tonnes of CO2 per year.



''The development of flexibility solutions such as battery energy storage systems will play a major role in integrating renewable energies and accelerating

the energy transition by guaranteeing the efficiency, reliability and security of energy systems'', said Paulo Almirante, Executive Vice President in charge of Renewables and Energy Management.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.