Engie: biomethane purchase agreement with Basf

July 04, 2024 at 12:19 pm EDT Share

Basf and Engie announce the signing of a 7-year BPA (Biomethane Purchase Agreement).



Under the terms of the agreement, Engie will supply BASF with 2.7 to 3 terawatt-hours of biomethane over the duration of the contract.



At its sites in Ludwigshafen (Germany) and Antwerp (Belgium), Basf uses certified biomethane as a sustainable alternative to fossil raw materials in its manufacturing process.



This approach supports the company's sustainable transformation, by reducing its carbon footprint.



Thanks to this purchase agreement and the use of biomethane, Basf is further expanding its product portfolio by offering its customers a lower or zero PCE (product carbon footprint) in sectors such as automotive, packaging, detergents and textiles.



Edouard Neviaski, Managing Director of Engie's 'Global Energy Management & Sales' Business Entity, said: 'After concluding, in 2021, the longest power purchase agreement ever signed in the European chemical industry, we are delighted to once again accompany our partner in its progress on the shutter'.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.