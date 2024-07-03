Engie: contract with an ISP for share buybacks

Under the terms of a contract signed on July 2, Engie has appointed an investment services provider (ISP) to assist it in acquiring up to 14.2 million of its own shares.



The mandate covers the period from August 26 to September 20 inclusive (subject to extension to September 25 inclusive, if necessary), and the purchase price may not exceed 30 euros per share.



The shares repurchased are intended to cover Engie's obligations under any employee shareholding plan, and in particular under the Link 2024 offer, it being specified that all or part of the shares repurchased may be cancelled.



