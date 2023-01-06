Engie : new 2.75 billion Green Bond issuance

On January 4th, ENGIE successfully closed a triple-tranche Green Bond issuance for a total amount of €2.75 billion.

The respective terms of the tranches are the following:

€1 billion, 7 years, with a coupon of 3.625%

€1 billion, 12 years, with a coupon of 4.00%

€750 million, 20 years, with a coupon of 4.25%

This transaction delivers an average coupon of 3.93% for an average duration of 12.4 years.

It anticipates a substantial part of the ENGIE's financing needs for 2023 and strengthens the group's liquidity.

Supported by total demand peaking well above €9 billion across the three tranches, the bonds were priced in line with the secondary market levels, with no new issue premium, while retaining a strong level of oversubscription at the closing (2.4x).

The bonds are issued in accordance with ENGIE strategy-aligned "Green Bond Framework", by which the Group undertakes to use the funds only to finance sustainable, socially responsible projects with a positive impact on the environment.

Since 2014, ENGIE issued €17.65 billion of Green bonds.

Pierre-François Riolacci, Executive Vice President Finance of Engie Group, said : "We are delighted of the great success of this new bonds issuance, especially given their long duration up to 20 years. It demonstrates the strong confidence of institutional investors in ENGIE's strategy, the proven robustness of its credit metrics, as well as its leadership in green finance".