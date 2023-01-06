Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. ENGIE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENGI   FR0010208488

ENGIE

(ENGI)
  Report
2023-01-05
13.35 EUR   +0.79%
02:08aEngie : new 2.75 billion Green Bond issuance
PU
01/03France urges energy firms to do more to help bakers cope with soaring bills
RE
01/03French PM: more confident about France's energy supplies for the coming weeks
RE
Engie : new 2.75 billion Green Bond issuance

01/06/2023 | 02:08am EST
On January 4th, ENGIE successfully closed a triple-tranche Green Bond issuance for a total amount of €2.75 billion.

The respective terms of the tranches are the following:

  • €1 billion, 7 years, with a coupon of 3.625%
  • €1 billion, 12 years, with a coupon of 4.00%
  • €750 million, 20 years, with a coupon of 4.25%

This transaction delivers an average coupon of 3.93% for an average duration of 12.4 years.

It anticipates a substantial part of the ENGIE's financing needs for 2023 and strengthens the group's liquidity.

Supported by total demand peaking well above €9 billion across the three tranches, the bonds were priced in line with the secondary market levels, with no new issue premium, while retaining a strong level of oversubscription at the closing (2.4x).

The bonds are issued in accordance with ENGIE strategy-aligned "Green Bond Framework", by which the Group undertakes to use the funds only to finance sustainable, socially responsible projects with a positive impact on the environment.

Since 2014, ENGIE issued €17.65 billion of Green bonds.

Pierre-François Riolacci, Executive Vice President Finance of Engie Group, said : "We are delighted of the great success of this new bonds issuance, especially given their long duration up to 20 years. It demonstrates the strong confidence of institutional investors in ENGIE's strategy, the proven robustness of its credit metrics, as well as its leadership in green finance".


Blockchain certification with WizTrust

  • ENGIE HQ Press contact:

    Phone. France : +33 (0)1 44 22 24 35

    Email: engiepress@engie.com

  • Investors relations contact:

    Phone. : +33 (0)1 44 22 66 29

    Email: ir@engie.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Engie SA published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 07:06:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
