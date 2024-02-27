NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - French utility Engie has secured more than $1 billion in tax equity financing from JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and BNP Paribas to fund six recently announced renewable projects in U.S. markets, the company said on Tuesday.

The markets are in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) and Southwest Power Pool (SPP) with an aggregate capacity of 1.3 gigawatts (GW), including 950 megawatts (MW) of solar and 353 MW of wind.

Together the deals represent one of the largest tax equity financing agreements for Engie North America, the company's Houston-based unit.

It did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Engie said on Thursday it took a 714 million euro ($774 million) impairment charge last year due to issues with onshore U.S. wind turbines and a fall in long-term energy prices in the Southwest Power Pool, which runs from Montana to New Mexico.

The company has more than 7 GW of renewable production in operation or under construction across in North America. Globally, it aims to add 4 GW per year through 2025, enough capacity to supply power to more than 3 million homes a year. (Reporting by Nicole Jao; Editing by Liz Hampton and Richard Chang)