The company said in a press release that it was now targeting a net recurring income group share between 5.1 and 5.7 billion euros ($5.46-$6.10 billion), compared to the 4.7 to 5.3 billion euros previously announced.
Engie also recorded nine-month earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)excluding nuclear of 8 billion euros, up 27.4%, a profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 11.9 billion euros, up 12%, and a turnover of 62 billion euros, down 10.9%.
($1 = 0.9342 euros)
(Reporting by Forrest Crellin and Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Kim Coghill)