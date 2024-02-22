Engie raises targets for 2024
For the year just ended, the energy group posted recurring net income, group share of 5.4 billion euros and EBIT excluding nuclear power of 9.5 billion, representing organic growth of 2.7% and 18.3% respectively.
These results testify to the progress we have made in executing our strategy, and confirm our ability to evolve in a volatile energy market environment", comments CEO Catherine MacGregor.
For 2023, the Board of Directors proposes to distribute 65% of the Group's recurring net income, representing a dividend of 1.43 euros per share. This proposal will be submitted to the AGM on April 30.
