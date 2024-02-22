Engie raises targets for 2024

February 22, 2024 at 03:20 am EST Share

On the occasion of the publication of its 2023 results, Engie has raised its targets for 2024, now aiming for recurring net income, group share, of between 4.2 and 4.8 billion euros, and EBIT excluding nuclear power of between 7.5 and 8.5 billion.



For the year just ended, the energy group posted recurring net income, group share of 5.4 billion euros and EBIT excluding nuclear power of 9.5 billion, representing organic growth of 2.7% and 18.3% respectively.



These results testify to the progress we have made in executing our strategy, and confirm our ability to evolve in a volatile energy market environment", comments CEO Catherine MacGregor.



For 2023, the Board of Directors proposes to distribute 65% of the Group's recurring net income, representing a dividend of 1.43 euros per share. This proposal will be submitted to the AGM on April 30.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.