    ENGI   FR0010208488

ENGIE

(ENGI)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/04 11:35:14 am EDT
11.39 EUR   +0.35%
02:26aEngie still paying for Russian gas in euros, says CEO
RE
05/04NHOA To Provide Energy Storage System For Peru Power Plant
MT
05/03Coterra and Devon study new LNG opportunities
RE
Engie still paying for Russian gas in euros, says CEO

05/05/2022 | 02:26am EDT
Catherine MacGregor, CEO of Engie, attends a meeting on economic and professional equality in Paris

(Reuters) - French utility Engie is still paying for Russian gas in euros, in line with its contracts, and awaits further guidance from the European Union, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Catherine MacGregor told RTL radio the company was working on a solution to Moscow's demands that foreign companies pay for supplies in roubles, adding that stocks are currently "rather full".

"Today we are still paying in euros and we are awaiting clarification within the European framework," she said.

MacGregor added that a halt in Russian gas supplies to Europe was a "credible" scenario and that Engie was preparing for such an eventuality.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded payments for gas in roubles in response to sweeping Western sanctions against Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria last month after they refused to pay in roubles under the new arrangement and threatened to do the same to others.

The European Commission late on Monday said that compliance with Russia's proposed scheme in full would breach existing EU sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine but promised more detailed guidance on what companies can and cannot do legally.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel and Dominique Vidalon; Writing by Sarah Morland; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
