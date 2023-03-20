Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. ENGIE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENGI   FR0010208488

ENGIE

(ENGI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:12:42 2023-03-20 pm EDT
13.62 EUR   +1.38%
11:40aFactbox-French strikes hamper refining, LNG imports
RE
07:54aFrench strikes continue to block refinery shipments and LNG terminals
RE
03/17French unions call for more refinery strikes in pension dispute
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Factbox-French strikes hamper refining, LNG imports

03/20/2023 | 11:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Workers on strike gather in front of the oil giant TotalEnergies refinery in Donges

PARIS (Reuters) - French refineries and depots have had deliveries blocked for nearly two weeks, creating a backlog in storage and forcing companies to reduce production.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals have also been blocked, halting imports at three sites.

The energy sector has been caught up in nationwide protests over government plans to raise France's retirement age by two years and other proposed changes.

Here are the companies and sites affected:

TOTALENERGIES

Strikes have stretched into a 13th day, blocking deliveries of oil products from four TotalEnergies refineries and hitting output at two of them as storage fills.

Production has been reduced at its 240,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Gonfreville refinery and its 119,000 bpd Feyzin oil refinery in southern France, the company said.

Its La Mede biorefinery, which can process 500,000 tonnes of hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) per year, has been shut for maintenance since last week.

Refining has been stopped for several weeks at the 230,000 bpd Donges refinery due to technical reasons, which a company spokesperson previously attributed to a transformer.

EXXONMOBIL

Strikes have also affected ExxonMobil subsidiary Esso's 140,000 bpd Fos refinery at Fos-sur-Mer where deliveries have been disrupted since March 7.

A strike resumed on March 18 at the 240,000 bpd Port Jerome-Gravenchon in northern France, where deliveries are also blocked.

ENGIE

Deliveries of LNG to Engie subsidiary Elengy's three terminals have been blocked since March 7. The strike was renewed on March 20 and will stretch until March 27, when another general assembly will vote on a possible extension.

FLUXYS

The Dunkirk terminal operated by Fluxys returned to operation on March 17 after being shuttered since March 7.

A union representative said that a general assembly is expected to vote on Monday (March 20) on whether to renew the strike at the facility.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Jason Neely)

By Forrest Crellin


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.71% 72.63 Delayed Quote.-15.63%
ENGIE 1.33% 13.618 Real-time Quote.0.33%
ESSO S.A.F. -1.81% 48.7 Real-time Quote.5.30%
FLUXYS BELGIUM SA -1.43% 27.6 Real-time Quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -3.27% 110.7313 Real-time Quote.-45.34%
TOTALENERGIES SE 1.20% 53.74 Real-time Quote.-9.39%
WTI -0.64% 66.536 Delayed Quote.-17.38%
All news about ENGIE
11:40aFactbox-French strikes hamper refining, LNG imports
RE
07:54aFrench strikes continue to block refinery shipments and LNG terminals
RE
03/17French unions call for more refinery strikes in pension dispute
RE
03/15French LNG terminals, refineries extend strike to second week
RE
03/15French unions urge show of force as Macron's pension overhaul nears finale
RE
03/14Unions extend blockage at three French LNG terminals for second week - sources, media
RE
03/14Engie : publishes its 2023 integrated report
PU
03/14Von der Leyen: Consumers to benefit from electricity market reform
DP
03/10Engie : Filing of the 2022 universal registration document
PU
03/10Engie : Universal Registration Document 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENGIE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 77 644 M 82 768 M 82 768 M
Net income 2023 3 620 M 3 859 M 3 859 M
Net Debt 2023 26 423 M 28 167 M 28 167 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,90x
Yield 2023 8,21%
Capitalization 32 516 M 34 661 M 34 661 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
EV / Sales 2024 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 88 241
Free-Float 72,6%
Chart ENGIE
Duration : Period :
ENGIE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENGIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 13,43 €
Average target price 16,82 €
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Catherine MacGregor Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierre-François Riolacci Group Executive Vice President-Finance
Jean-Pierre Clamadieu Chairman
Shankar Krishnamoorthy EVP-Strategy Innovation & Industrial Development
Claire Waysand Secretary, EVP-Strategy, Research & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENGIE0.33%34 661
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-3.79%101 014
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-1.38%49 036
NATIONAL GRID PLC4.17%46 490
SEMPRA ENERGY-5.95%45 731
RWE AG-8.99%30 012