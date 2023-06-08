France is not prepared to give up competitive advantages from nuclear power -finance minister

PARIS, June 8 (Reuters) - France is not prepared to give
up the competitive advantages linked to nuclear power, French
Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told an industry conference on
Thursday.
Le Maire added that France's nuclear industry was 'not
negotiable and will never be negotiable."
Long-standing divisions over the role of nuclear energy
among the 27-members of the European Union have deepened this
year after countries clashed over whether low carbon nuclear
power should count towards renewable energy goals.
Le Maire added that the French government wanted to propose
a new regulation of electricity prices between now and the end
of 2023.
(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet;
Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)