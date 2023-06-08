Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  ENGIE
  News
  Summary
    ENGI   FR0010208488

ENGIE

(ENGI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:36:51 2023-06-08 am EDT
14.18 EUR   +0.34%
12:47pFrance is not prepared to give up competitive advantages from nuclear power -finance minister
RE
06/07Singapore-based CIX clears 12,000 tonnes of carbon credits on first trading day
RE
05/31Offshore : three major projects underway
PU
France is not prepared to give up competitive advantages from nuclear power -finance minister

06/08/2023 | 12:47pm EDT
PARIS, June 8 (Reuters) - France is not prepared to give up the competitive advantages linked to nuclear power, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told an industry conference on Thursday.

Le Maire added that France's nuclear industry was 'not negotiable and will never be negotiable."

Long-standing divisions over the role of nuclear energy among the 27-members of the European Union have deepened this year after countries clashed over whether low carbon nuclear power should count towards renewable energy goals.

Le Maire added that the French government wanted to propose a new regulation of electricity prices between now and the end of 2023.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 0.00% 12 Real-time Quote.0.00%
ENGIE 0.34% 14.182 Real-time Quote.5.57%
Financials
Sales 2023 86 196 M 92 278 M 92 278 M
Net income 2023 4 030 M 4 314 M 4 314 M
Net Debt 2023 27 621 M 29 570 M 29 570 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,73x
Yield 2023 8,24%
Capitalization 34 215 M 36 629 M 36 629 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
EV / Sales 2024 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 88 241
Free-Float 72,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 14,13 €
Average target price 17,34 €
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Catherine MacGregor Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Pierre Clamadieu Chairman
Claire Waysand Secretary & Executive Vice President
Marie-José Nadeau Independent Director
Fabrice Brégier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENGIE5.57%36 629
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-12.83%91 529
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.00%51 387
UNIPER SE117.23%50 132
NATIONAL GRID PLC5.78%48 341
SEMPRA ENERGY-4.10%46 635
