ENGIE

ENGIE

(ENGI)
  Report
09/25 11:37:24 am
11.12 EUR   -0.13%
10:44aFrance still trying to end Veolia, Suez dispute, says source
RE
09/25Veolia plans to raise price for a 29.9% stake in Suez-CEO
RE
09/25Veolia to Unveil Improved Offer for Suez
DJ
France still trying to end Veolia, Suez dispute, says source

09/26/2020 | 10:44am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Suez is seen on the top of a building in Rueil-Malmaison

The French state is still trying to end disagreements between utilities Veolia and Suez days ahead of a deadline, a source close to Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Saturday.

Veolia last month offered to pay energy group Engie 2.9 billion euros (2.65 billion pounds) for a 29.9% stake in Suez, with a view to subsequently taking full control of its rival by buying up more shares, a move Suez views as hostile.

Veolia's offer remains valid until Sept. 30.

"There have been multiple conversations ... The goal remains to find a middle ground and to end the conflict, the source told Reuters.

The French state holds a 23.6% stake in Engie and has tried to ease tensions. Engie, which owns almost 32% of Suez, rejected Veolia's initial advance but has said it would consider a higher offer.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Writing by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

