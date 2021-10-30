Freezing wind turbines expansion in France would be 'mistake' - Engie CEO

PARIS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The CEO of French multinational
utility Engie said on Saturday it would be a "huge
mistake" to declare a moratorium on wind power development,
criticising proposals from the far and centre right.
Catherine MacGregor's comments came amid an active anti-wind
movement in France, notably supported by Xavier Bertrand, the
leading conservative contender in the presidential vote who says
he opposes any "archaic growth" of wind turbines.
Two weeks ago, French far-right presidential candidate
Marine Le Pen said she would end all subsidies for renewable
energy and take down France's wind turbines if she was elected
next year.
"In my view, it is today extremely dangerous to declare a
moratorium on wind energy in France", MacGregor told France
Inter radio.
"If we want to "decarbonise" France by 2050, we must build
more renewable energy capacities, sun power and wind power", she
added.
In a 2030 roadmap for the French economy presented earlier
this month, President Emmanuel Macron proposed billions of euros
of support for electric vehicles, the nuclear industry and green
hydrogen - produced with nuclear - but made little mention of
renewable energy.
France produces about 75% of its power in nuclear plants,
which means its electricity output has among the lowest carbon
emissions per capita of any developed country. However, it lags
far behind Germany and other European nations in wind and solar
investment.
(Reporting by Jean-Michel Belot; Writing Benoit Van
Overstraeten; Editing by Clelia Oziel)