Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. ENGIE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENGI   FR0010208488

ENGIE

(ENGI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Freezing wind turbines expansion in France would be 'mistake' - Engie CEO

10/30/2021 | 07:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The CEO of French multinational utility Engie said on Saturday it would be a "huge mistake" to declare a moratorium on wind power development, criticising proposals from the far and centre right.

Catherine MacGregor's comments came amid an active anti-wind movement in France, notably supported by Xavier Bertrand, the leading conservative contender in the presidential vote who says he opposes any "archaic growth" of wind turbines.

Two weeks ago, French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said she would end all subsidies for renewable energy and take down France's wind turbines if she was elected next year.

"In my view, it is today extremely dangerous to declare a moratorium on wind energy in France", MacGregor told France Inter radio.

"If we want to "decarbonise" France by 2050, we must build more renewable energy capacities, sun power and wind power", she added.

In a 2030 roadmap for the French economy presented earlier this month, President Emmanuel Macron proposed billions of euros of support for electric vehicles, the nuclear industry and green hydrogen - produced with nuclear - but made little mention of renewable energy.

France produces about 75% of its power in nuclear plants, which means its electricity output has among the lowest carbon emissions per capita of any developed country. However, it lags far behind Germany and other European nations in wind and solar investment. (Reporting by Jean-Michel Belot; Writing Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Clelia Oziel)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ENGIE
07:36aFreezing wind turbines expansion in France would be 'mistake' - Engie CEO
RE
10/28Why is ENGIE participating in COP26?
PU
10/27Telstra Reportedly Drops Out of Race for Meridian Energy's Australian Assets
CI
10/27GREEN HYDROGEN PRODUCTION : how does it work?
PU
10/26ENGIE strongly developing in renewables
PU
10/26TEAM ENGIE : Axel Mazella, runner-up in the 2021 KiteFoil World Championships; Poema Newla..
PU
10/26BLEAK HOUSES : Families struggle to foot France's soaring energy bills
RE
10/25ENGIE : 1, 2, 3… 100 jobs with a meaning
PU
10/25ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : New nuclear reactors can help France become carbon neutral by 2050..
RE
10/25EUROPE GAS-Prices lifted by lower Russian flows and colder weather
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENGIE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 60 276 M 69 685 M 69 685 M
Net income 2021 2 560 M 2 959 M 2 959 M
Net Debt 2021 22 954 M 26 538 M 26 538 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 5,94%
Capitalization 29 717 M 34 363 M 34 356 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 171 000
Free-Float 72,4%
Chart ENGIE
Duration : Period :
ENGIE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENGIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 12,30 €
Average target price 15,51 €
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Catherine MacGregor Chief Executive Officer
Judith Hartmann CFO, Executive VP-United Kingdom & Ireland
Jean-Pierre Clamadieu Chairman
Yves Le Gélard Chief Information & Digital Officer
Shankar Krishnamoorthy EVP-Strategy Innovation & Industrial Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENGIE-1.79%34 363
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-1.28%46 471
NATIONAL GRID PLC8.14%46 304
SEMPRA1.81%40 756
E.ON SE20.98%33 062
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED9.43%32 256