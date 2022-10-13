Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. ENGIE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENGI   FR0010208488

ENGIE

(ENGI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:38 2022-10-12 am EDT
11.54 EUR   -0.31%
01:23aFrench lawmakers vote special tax on dividends of large companies making windfall profits
RE
10/12Engie : 2022 First-half financial report
PU
10/12ENGIE : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

French lawmakers vote special tax on dividends of large companies making windfall profits

10/13/2022 | 01:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Opening of the ordinary session at the National Assembly in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Lawmakers in France's National Assembly late on Wednesday voted in favour of an amendment which would raise taxes on dividends paid out by large corporations to their shareholders after making extraordinary profits.

The amendments, which won't become formal law before a final vote on the whole 2023 fiscal law in both houses of Parliament, was voted by lawmakers from the left, far-right, but also by some allies of French President Emmanuel Macron's centrists.

The new tax would put a 35% charge on dividends paid by large companies which made more than 750 million euros ($727.73 million) in turnover if the dividends are at least 20% higher than the average of what they have been paying in the 2017-2021 period, according to the amendment.

($1 = 1.0306 euros)

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENGIE -0.31% 11.536 Real-time Quote.-11.36%
TOTALENERGIES SE -1.36% 49.755 Real-time Quote.11.48%
All news about ENGIE
01:23aFrench lawmakers vote special tax on dividends of large companies making windfall profi..
RE
10/12Engie : 2022 First-half financial report
PU
10/12ENGIE : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
10/12French Utility Engie Begins Tender Offer For Senior, Subordinated Notes
MT
10/12Engie : launches a tender offer to repurchase several of its senior and subordinated notes
PU
10/11Belgium agrees budget with tax on energy companies, ministers' salary cuts
RE
10/11Esso trying to resume refinery operations 'as soon as possible'
RE
10/11French Finance Minister: resolution on French refineries blockad..
RE
10/10EUROPE GAS-Prices dip on strong LNG supply, improved nuclear power output
RE
10/10Director at French power group EDF: clients are comin..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENGIE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 63 419 M 61 524 M 61 524 M
Net income 2022 3 907 M 3 790 M 3 790 M
Net Debt 2022 22 693 M 22 015 M 22 015 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,68x
Yield 2022 9,33%
Capitalization 27 945 M 27 110 M 27 110 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
EV / Sales 2023 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 154 364
Free-Float 72,6%
Chart ENGIE
Duration : Period :
ENGIE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENGIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 11,54 €
Average target price 17,85 €
Spread / Average Target 54,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Catherine MacGregor Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierre-François Riolacci Group Executive Vice President-Finance
Jean-Pierre Clamadieu Chairman
Yves Le Gélard Chief Information & Digital Officer
Shankar Krishnamoorthy EVP-Strategy Innovation & Industrial Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENGIE-11.36%27 110
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY90.15%76 823
SEMPRA ENERGY6.37%44 223
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE20.54%43 145
NATIONAL GRID PLC-19.00%34 807
ACWA POWER COMPANY91.90%31 364