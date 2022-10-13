French lawmakers vote special tax on dividends of large companies making windfall profits

The amendments, which won't become formal law before a final vote on the whole 2023 fiscal law in both houses of Parliament, was voted by lawmakers from the left, far-right, but also by some allies of French President Emmanuel Macron's centrists.

The new tax would put a 35% charge on dividends paid by large companies which made more than 750 million euros ($727.73 million) in turnover if the dividends are at least 20% higher than the average of what they have been paying in the 2017-2021 period, according to the amendment.

($1 = 1.0306 euros)

