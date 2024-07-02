By Christian Moess Laursen

Google will buy renewable power from French utility Engie as it expands its digital-infrastructure portfolio in Belgium, Engie said Tuesday.

The two parties have signed a series of power-purchase deals for which Paris-based Engie will provide more than 118 megawatts of renewable power to the tech giant's operations and expansion in Belgium.

No financial details were disclosed in the statement.

Google will get the full output of four onshore wind farms that are newly connected to the grid, representing a total capacity of 26 MW, while extending an existing offtake pact of 92 MW from another wind park in Belgium for another eight years.

Both companies have a longstanding cooperation in the country and have concluded a number of power-purchase agreements in various other countries in the past years.

"Our ambition to make a positive impact in every grid that we operate in can be met working closely with leading energy companies such as Engie," Google's Data Center Lead in Belgium Frederic Descamps said.

