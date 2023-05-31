Offshore: three major projects underway

April was a successful month for Ocean Winds. The joint venture of ENGIE and EDP Renewables reached key milestones on three offshore wind projects, in France and Scotland.

In France, the Ile d'Yeu-Noirmoutier and Dieppe-Le Tréport offshore wind farms have reached Final Investment Decision, which marks the start of construction. With a total capacity of around 500 MW, the Yeu and Noirmoutier wind farms will supply nearly 800,000 people with electricity every year - the equivalent of the population in Vendée (the department where they are located). The one at Dieppe-Le Tréport, located off the English Channel, will supply 850,000 people. It is to be commissioned in the second half of 2026.

ENGIE, through Ocean Winds, now has three wind farms under construction in France for a total capacity of 1 GW: the Iles d'Yeu et de Noirmoutier farm, the Dieppe-Le Tréport farm and the Gulf of Lion floating pilot farm.

In Scotland, Ocean Winds also announced the financial close of the Moray West wind farm, which will have 60 turbines with an installed capacity of 882 MW.