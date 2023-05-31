Advanced search
    ENGI   FR0010208488

ENGIE

(ENGI)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:22 2023-05-31 am EDT
14.04 EUR   -0.13%
12:03pOffshore : three major projects underway
PU
05/30Portugal's first offshore wind auction aims for more than 1 GW
RE
05/29EU Tax Alert 200
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Offshore: three major projects underway

05/31/2023 | 12:03pm EDT
The Group is further developing its offshore wind energy through Ocean Winds, the 50/50 joint venture owned by ENGIE and EDP Renouvelables.

April was a successful month for Ocean Winds. The joint venture of ENGIE and EDP Renewables reached key milestones on three offshore wind projects, in France and Scotland.

In France, the Ile d'Yeu-Noirmoutier and Dieppe-Le Tréport offshore wind farms have reached Final Investment Decision, which marks the start of construction. With a total capacity of around 500 MW, the Yeu and Noirmoutier wind farms will supply nearly 800,000 people with electricity every year - the equivalent of the population in Vendée (the department where they are located). The one at Dieppe-Le Tréport, located off the English Channel, will supply 850,000 people. It is to be commissioned in the second half of 2026.

ENGIE, through Ocean Winds, now has three wind farms under construction in France for a total capacity of 1 GW: the Iles d'Yeu et de Noirmoutier farm, the Dieppe-Le Tréport farm and the Gulf of Lion floating pilot farm.

In Scotland, Ocean Winds also announced the financial close of the Moray West wind farm, which will have 60 turbines with an installed capacity of 882 MW.

ENGIE gains pace in offshore wind power

With 15 projects in seven countries, Ocean Winds now has a portfolio of 1.5 GW of projects in operation and 15.1 GW under construction and in development. With 8 GW won in Scotland and the US in 2022, the ENGIE joint venture has tripled the size of its project portfolio since its creation in 2019.

Learn more:

Attachments

Disclaimer

Engie SA published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 16:02:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 86 196 M 92 406 M 92 406 M
Net income 2023 4 030 M 4 320 M 4 320 M
Net Debt 2023 27 718 M 29 715 M 29 715 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,73x
Yield 2023 8,28%
Capitalization 34 036 M 36 488 M 36 488 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
EV / Sales 2024 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 88 241
Free-Float 72,6%
Chart ENGIE
Duration : Period :
ENGIE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENGIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 14,06 €
Average target price 17,34 €
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Catherine MacGregor Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Pierre Clamadieu Chairman
Claire Waysand Secretary & Executive Vice President
Marie-José Nadeau Independent Director
Fabrice Brégier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENGIE5.02%36 488
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.00%51 458
NATIONAL GRID PLC10.29%50 162
UNIPER SE105.49%47 487
SEMPRA ENERGY-6.92%45 234
E.ON SE21.22%31 664
