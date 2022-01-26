Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. ENGIE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENGI   FR0010208488

ENGIE

(ENGI)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 01/25 11:35:01 am
13.13 EUR   -0.32%
02:26aOFFSHORE WIND : a key step towards the world's first large scale floating wind project
PU
01/25EMPLOYEES : key players in corporate communication
PU
01/24ENGIE : Why has Big Tech chosen us?
PU
Offshore wind: a key step towards the world's first large scale floating wind project

01/26/2022 | 02:26am EST
Ocean Winds, an ENGIE 50/50 joint-venture with EDPR, and its partner Aker Offshore Wind, have been awarded the exclusive rights to develop the Korea Floating Wind project.

Korea Floating Wind ("KF Wind"), a joint-venture between Ocean Winds (66.7%) and Aker Offshore Wind (33.3%), has obtained its first Electric Business License (EBL) from the South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy for a capacity of 870 MW.

The EBL is a mandatory requirement to generate and supply electricity in South Korea. It grants KF Wind exclusive development rights to carry out the project, based in Ulsan.

KF Wind expects the second EBL, for a 450 MW capacity, to follow while it continues to pursue the project's development with the objective of reaching financial close in 2024.

Paulo ALMIRANTE, ENGIE Senior Executive Vice President in charge of Renewables, Energy Management and Nuclear Activities, said: "We are very proud that Ocean Winds and its partner have been successfully awarded, by South Korean authorities, the exclusive rights to develop what will be the first large scale floating project of Ocean Winds.

Over the past month, ENGIE's Ocean Winds joint-venture reached important milestones in the Mayflower Wind project in the U.S., in the ScotWind tender in Scotland and now in South Korea. These major offshore wind farms will significantly contribute to the energy transition in which ENGIE is strongly committed with its partners and clients."

South Korea aims to generate 20% of its power from renewable sources by 2030, of which 12 GW from offshore wind. At the COP26, the South Korean government committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 40% by 2030 compared to its 2018 peak.


Blockchain certification with WizTrust

  • ENGIE HQ Press contact:

    Phone. France : +33 (0)1 44 22 24 35

    Email: engiepress@engie.com

  • Investors relations contact:

    Phone. : +33 (0)1 44 22 66 29

    Email: ir@engie.com

Disclaimer

Engie SA published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 07:25:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 61 057 M 69 004 M 69 004 M
Net income 2021 3 063 M 3 461 M 3 461 M
Net Debt 2021 25 650 M 28 989 M 28 989 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
Yield 2021 6,31%
Capitalization 31 733 M 35 796 M 35 864 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 171 000
Free-Float 72,4%
Chart ENGIE
Duration : Period :
ENGIE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENGIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 13,13 €
Average target price 16,39 €
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Catherine MacGregor Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierre-François Riolacci Group Executive Vice President-Finance
Jean-Pierre Clamadieu Chairman
Yves Le Gélard Chief Information & Digital Officer
Shankar Krishnamoorthy EVP-Strategy Innovation & Industrial Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENGIE0.89%35 796
NATIONAL GRID PLC2.02%52 922
SEMPRA1.24%42 041
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-3.79%39 794
E.ON SE-2.00%35 162
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED-3.01%32 539